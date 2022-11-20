Jaime Munguia scores third round knockout of Gonzalo Coria

Closing 2022 with one last fight, Jaime Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) secured a third-round, knockout victory against Argentina’s Gonzalo “El Mago” Coria (21-6, 8 KOs).

Coria was dropped in the second round, but managed to get back up only to hit the mat again at 2:32 in the third round during the scheduled 10-round middleweight fight.

The event took place at Arena Astros and was broadcast worldwide on DAZN and on TV Azteca in Mexico.

“Thank you to Guadalajara for showing up to this event,” said Jaime Munguia.

“This year we couldn’t do Charlo, but hopefully we can do it next year. But I also know that Gennadiy Golovkin has no compromises, and isn’t signed with anyone. We really want to make that fight happen in May. Golovkin – see you in 2023!”

Also on the card representing Golden Boy Promotions, featherweight prospect of Vancouver, Canada, Victor “El Tornado” Morales (17-0-1, 8 KOs) improved his record with a split-decision win in a scheduled 8-round bout that went the distance facing Guadalajara’s Diuhl Olguin (15-27-5, 10 KOs).

“We did what we had to do to secure the victory,” said Victor Morales. “I hope that I can start elevating the level of opponents next.”

Munguia vs. Coria was a 10-round middleweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Zanfer Boxing. The fight took place on Saturday, November 19 and was broadcast on DAZN worldwide.