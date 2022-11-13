JC Martinez to fight Samuel Carmona in Arizona on Dec 3

Julio Cesar Martinez will defend his WBC World Flyweight title against Samuel Carmona at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on December 3, live worldwide on DAZN – the co-main event bout as Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez meet in a trilogy clash for the WBC and Ring Magazine Super-Flyweight titles.

Martinez (18-2 14 KOs) puts his title on the line for the fifth time since landing the vacant belt in December 2019, and the fiery Mexican is back in action for the first time since challenging one half of the headline fight, Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez for the WBC Diamond Super-Flyweight title in March.

‘El Rey’ was set to face long-running rival McWilliams Arroyo in a rematch in Glendale, but as neck and back issues have ruled the Puerto Rican out, the door is opened for Carmona (8-0 4 KOs) to land his first World title shot. The unbeaten Spaniard, who represented his country in the 2016 Olympic Games, has cruised to 8-0 in the paid ranks since turning pro in September 2019 and landed the WBA International title at 112lbs in just his fourth pro fight.

“I’m excited to be getting back in the ring and defending my WBC belt again,” said Martinez. “It’s unfortunate the Arroyo rematch is not happening, but it’s a huge chance for Samuel and he’s young and hungry, so you know he will bring everything on the night.

“But as we say, with everything except fear, I will rise to this challenge and show that next year, we are coming for all the belts.”

“I am very happy to fight Martinez,” said Carmona. “I am going to work hard to bring victory to Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Spain. You are going to see a great Carmona on December 3.”

Also announced for the card is another Flyweight showdown as Mexico’s Joselito Velazquez and Nicaragua Cristofer Rosales clash over ten rounds. Velazquez (15-0-1 10 KOs) steps back through the ropes for the first time since landing a sixth round stoppage win over Jose Soto in Las Vegas on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol, and ‘El Huracan’, ranked #4 with the IBF and #13 with the WBC will be gunning for and impressive win over the former World champion to enter the World title picture in 2023.

Rosales (34-6 21 KOs) has his own designs on recapturing a World strap as he targets a third straight win to add further momentum to his drive to become a two-time World ruler. The 28 year old held the WBC crown in 2018 and faced Julio Cesar Martinez for the vacant belt in Phoenix in 2019, and will be aiming to notch the first win of the night for Nicaraguan boxing, before Chocolatito in the main event.

“I’m happy to be fighting on DAZN,” said Velazquez. “I know Cristofer is a tough fighter but I’m hungry for success and I’m ready to stand out and put on a great performance. I’m showing up to please the fans so I’m going to give everything I have.”

“Thank God I’m fine, this fight came at a good time,” said Rosales. “I am training conscientiously; I want to show off and shine again. You can expect the usual Cristofer Rosales, I will go to deliver everything, I am proudly Nicaraguan, and I am going to die with my boots on. I am motivated, I come from the ashes, and I will rise like the Phoenix. I am preparing myself to the fullest to show off that day.

“I’ll go looking for the knockout, I know it’s not that easy, but I’m going to look for it. I don’t know in which round, but I will always look for it. He has his plan, but I’m going to throw him. That night we will see who of the two will turn off the light and stay watching fireworks.”

Diego Pacheco faces a big step up in his fourth fight of 2022, as he defends his WBC USNBC Super-Middleweight title against the unbeaten Timur Kerefov. Pacheco (160- 13 KOs) stopped Enrique Collazo in five rounds to land the title in Las Vegas in September on the undercard of the trilogy clash between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin, seeing the rangy Los Angeles talent record a 13th stoppage win in 16 fights unbeaten.

Kerefov (13-0 7 KOs) will pose a serious threat to Pacheco’s desire to retain his title and unbeaten record, with the Detroit-based 32 year old unbeaten in 13 pro fights since debut in September 2018, having turned pro as a heavily decorated amateur champion who won numerous tournaments and 298 of his 310 unpaid fights.

“I’m very happy with my work the way I’ve been preparing with my team for these fights,” said Pacheco. “I am grateful for the opportunity and this one will be a special one, going up against a tough undefeated opponent in front of a big crowd in Arizona to close out the year with another great win. Don’t miss it.”

“I was looking for the fight that somehow will elevate my standing in pro boxing ranks,” said Kerefov. “Thanks to Eddie Hearn and DAZN, I have got that opportunity and I will do everything to take it with both hands.”

After a successful debut in Cleveland, Ohio tonight (November 12), former Brazilian amateur star Beatriz Ferreira will fight for the second time as a pro in Glendale. Ferreira (1-0) put fellow Brazilian Taynna Cardoso down in the first and third rounds with body shots, winning out 40-34 on all three cards in the first female fight in Ohio to be boxed over three-minute rounds.