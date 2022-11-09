Interest in Jake Paul’s ‘Mickey Rourke’ boxing career hits the skids

Jake Paul is losing interest in his boxing career after six bouts and six victories without facing a professional boxer.

That’s the view of former opponent Ben Askren, who lost via knockout to “The Problem Child” earlier in his tenure.

With the Pay Per View sales fluctuating at a lower point than his debut, Paul faces a crisis as Showtime Boxing ponders its position.

Despite having fifty million followers on various social media platforms, Paul can’t get one percent of those to buy his PPVs. That’s what Showtime counted on when gambling on the former Disney kid star.

Jake Paul Pay Per View flops

A flop in a rematch with Tyron Woodley was followed by another bomb against Anderson Silva, of which Showtime will be counting the cost.

Paul’s sales are higher than the average boxer these days. However, that’s not the point. The point is affording a YouTuber the same kind of position as a professional superstar boxer on Pay Per View was a niche. It was supposed to come with a guarantee of sales.

Without that, Jake Paul is just another also-ran on the network and nothing special regarding his value.

If this doesn’t change, Showtime could not only drop the vlogger – they could seriously be aiming to tone down their coverage of the sport in 2023.

Their gamble has not paid off as intended. Now, Askren believes the novelty has well and truly worn off.

World champion

Nobody is buying Paul’s battle cry on the evidence presented in the ring, predicting he will ultimately become a world champion.

He doesn’t have the skills to get past a decent level in the pro ranks. His right-hand knockdown of Anderson Silva came in the final round at the Desert Diamond Arena.

Without it, Paul would have lost to a nearly 50-year-old MMA fighter. In the end, the debatable punch earned him a unanimous decision.

But fans, even those who support Paul, are now asking where is he is headed. He’s certainly not capable of claiming any title unless it’s handed to him on a plate by the WBC.

Even the haters and doubters are calling for Paul to now face Tommy Fury, despite the brother of Tyson not even proving himself to be a real boxer yet.

What’s the point of Jake Paul’s boxing career?

Askren doesn’t see a point to Paul’s career after the Silva win.

“When they’re going for a title, it’s like, ‘Oh, this is this up-and-comer. He’s on his way to fight for a ‘title.’

“They start following that journey that athlete is making. Right now, Jake’s journey seems to be meandering a little bit,” Askren told Submission Radio.

“Where is he going? What is the end goal? Nobody really knows. Without a clear path to follow, that’s where a lot of fans get lost.”

Upon witnessing Paul inside the ropes, most boxing fans with any knowledge of the sport know that any of the world champions he calls out would embarrass him. The skillset isn’t there despite his ability to work out in the gym.

Nate Diaz

Facing Nate Diaz, another UFC star, would be another road to nowhere.

“I don’t think [Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz] is that big,” Askren added. “I think people were interested in, ‘Can this guy Jake actually fight’ and now that he’s established that he’s at least alright, people aren’t that interested.

“It’s like, ‘He can fight, he’s a pretty good boxer, but I’m out.’ People get really into people’s stories or follow their paths.

“I mean, I don’t know why anyone would think Nate has much of a chance given what just happened. Nate’s a lot smaller [than Paul or Silva].

“I don’t think anyone would consider Nate on the level of striker that Anderson is, but yeah, I guess it might happen.”

If it does, Jake Paul will continue on the path to boxing obscurity when getting the recognition he craves.

Now is the time to put on his big boy pants and play with the big names if that’s what he believes he can do. He’s actually selling PPVs off other fighters’ names after initially claiming they were doing the same to him.

It’s time for his first fight against a boxer. It’s time to step up. And it’s time to stand by those promises to have a fully-fledged boxing career.

Mickey Rourke

If he doesn’t, Paul will be another Mickey Rourke.

Hollywood star Rourke, a boxing enthusiast with minimal skill, turned pro in 1991. His career lasted eight fights until 1994.

Ultimately, the “Nine and a Half Weeks” star didn’t have the talent to make it, and he bowed out with six wins and two draws.

Rourke was merely a circus act due to his notoriety. The similarities between the pair are there for all to see.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.

