Jackpot James meets The Grinch at Shore Wars on Nov 17

“THE JACKPOT” TYRONE “PRETTY BOY” JAMES (12-0 9KO’s) returns at Mulcahy’s in Wantagh, Long Island, on Thursday night (November 17) at “Shore Wars.” James will face off with OMAR “THE GRINCH” SIALA in a super welterweight showdown main event.

From his pro debut in 2015, Tyrone James began cementing himself as a must see attraction every time out. His first prove it test came in January of 2018 at “Rockin’ Fights” 29, when he took on Alex Duarte (then 13-3-1 10KO’s) in a scheduled 6-round fight.

In a back and forth first round, James began to find his timing and exploded when he feinted by crouching down, before coming back up to land a precise left hand, followed by a barrage of nearly 15 punches which caused referee Pat Sullivan to stop the fight at the 1:45 mark of the third round.

James would continue to remain perfect, defeating Keasen Freeman with a seismic one punch first round knockout, followed by Leo Carrizalez with an insane 7 consecutive uppercuts 8th round TKO. Ray Oliveira Jr. was next on the James list of knockout victims, as James pinned Oliveira in the corner and landed a multi punch combination causing Pat Sullivan to step in at the 1:47 mark of round 2. Finally in his first main event at “Rockin’ Fights” James dropped Denis Knifechief in the first round and closed the show in the 4th of the scheduled 8 round bout.

All the momentum came to a halt thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by an elbow surgery (Tommy John surgery) that had James out of the ring for two years and six months.

Finally, the day came on March 18th, and James was ready to blast back on the scene. Wasting no time, James took on well respected Jimmy Williams (then 18-6-2 6KO’s) in what was a feet to the fire return to action at “Rockin’ Fights” 41. After shaking off some rust, a perfectly timed 4th round counter overhand right launched over a Williams jab and landed flush. Wowing the packed crowd in attendance, the dynamite right hand caused a stop the fight at the 2:34 mark of round 4.

On Thursday night at “Shore Wars”, James looks to make tack on another statement victory against respected German born, OMAR “THE GRINCH” SIALA (39-20-3 23KO’s) over 8 rounds. James is ready for the opportunity in front of him. James had this to say about the bout, “It’s The Jackpot the new ABO Champ and Mr. Main Event is back November 17! I’m going for my 7th KO in a row. Make sure you buy a ticket because this fight here, you don’t wanna miss!!! Say it with me ‘CHA CHING.'”