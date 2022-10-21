Shore Wars moves to Mulcahy’s in Wantagh, Long Island on Nov 17

Star Boxing proudly announces “Shore Wars” will take place on Thursday, November 17th, at Mulcahy’s in Wantagh, Long Island.

Having opened in 1983, Mulcahy’s has been the home for concerts and sporting events for nearly 40 years, but on November 17, Star Boxing will host the first ever professional boxing card in Mulcahy’s history.

Headlining the card is Long Island fan favorite, undefeated super welterweight, “THE JACKPOT” TYRONE “PRETTY BOY” JAMES (Elmont, NY, 12-0 9KO’s) against Germany’s, OMAR “THE GRINCH” SIALA (39-20-3 23KO’S).

James, a shooting star in the northeast boxing scene, looks to close out the year with an emphatic victory over the game veteran, Siala.

Should he succeed, James hopes to make a big splash in the super welterweight division in 2023. Siala who has won 5 of his last 7 fights by KO, is aptly nicknamed “The Grinch,” and enters the fight attempting to steal the perfect record of James in the 8-round bout.

Leading a thrilling undercard will be exciting undefeated super welterweight, ZAY “NO CHOICE” FLAHERTY (Elmont, NY, 4-0 2KO’s). Flaherty returns to the ring coming off a thrilling 4th round TKO victory in June over Quadeer Jenkins. Flaherty will be stepping up in a 6-round super welterweight bout.

In a much anticipated local matchup, NYC Police officer, EMMANUEL ETIENNE (Uniondale, NY, 2-0 1KO) will be in a 6 round cruiserweight bout against AFUNWA KING (Bronx, NY by way of Nigeria, 4-1 1KO).

This fight is reminiscent of the glory days of boxing when two good prospects that are from the local NY gyms with established NY teams face each other.

Etienne was last seen at Star Boxing’s “Borough Boxing” at Carnesecca Arena with a win over Tunde Fatiregun while King appeared on the same show with a win over Kamron Humphrey. Now the two will face off against one another in what has the makings of a very entertaining fight.

In yet another all NY bout, undefeated Yonkers based, super featherweight, IMAN LEE (3-0 2KO’s) who will face of with Staten Island’s DOM BREEN (pro debut) in a 4-round super featherweight bout.

Undefeated super lightweight, VICTOR “SLICK VIC” RABEI (Dublin, IR, 10-0 3KO’s) will be making his US debut at “Shore Wars.” Rabei who was born and raised in Moldova, moved to Ireland to intensify his training as an amateur boxer, before turning pro in 2017. Rabei will be fighting in an 8-round super lightweight bout.

“This is shaping up to be a very exciting show on November 17 at Mulcahy’s” said Star Boxing CEO JOE DEGUARDIA.

“Shore Wars will bring a different fan experience, with special table seating that includes service for food and drinks, as well as standing room, general admission bar vibrant tickets in a unique and simple 2 tier ticket setup. A thrilling night of fights is ahead for all those in attendance.”

“Shore Wars” is promoted by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing. Tickets are $75 for General Admission standing bar area, and $150 seated ringside tables with food and drinks service throughout the night. Tickets are on sale now. Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall is located at 3232 Railroad Avenue, Wantagh, New York 11793. Doors open at 6:00 PM ET.