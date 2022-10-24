Bob Arum excuse for Fury vs Chisora 3 means Usyk is a done deal

Tyson Fury promoter Bob Arum attempted to shed some light on why Derek Chisora deserves a title shot on December 3rd in London.

An uproar from fans has overshadowed the October announcement that Fury and Chisora will square off for the third time.

The first two bouts between the pair went the way of Fury, with the second one even more convincing than the first.

Fury pounded Chisora so severely that the contest had to be stopped over fears that “Del Boy” [at the time, now WAR] wouldn’t be the same again. Luckily, he was fine, but there was certainly no need or want for a trilogy.

There are many other contenders far worthier than Chisora, who has lost three of his last four bouts and was taken apart by Joseph Parker.

Nonetheless, Fury is ‘giving his mate a payday’ – according to many detractors on social media.

Bob Arum explains Fury vs Chisora 3

In an attempt to defuse the protests from UK fans, some of whom said they would boycott the Pay Per View, Arum pointed to a fight Chisora had against the current unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

“Frank Warren and myself didn’t select Chisora for Tyson just out of the blue,” Arum argued to Sky Sports.

“People tend to forget. Yes, Chisora lost twice early on to Tyson. But remember his fight with Usyk, where he gave Usyk life and death in that fight?

“Then a lot thought that he might have eeked out a victory in that fight [WBN scored it 118-110 to Usyk].”

The Hall of Famer added that Chisora would be the perfect warm-up fight for Fury against Usyk. That’s despite both having completely different styles.

“If you’re getting ready to fight Usyk, fight a guy who went in with him. Who carried him into deep waters,” said the Top Rank Chairman.

“Chisora is not just a walkover. Chisora has demonstrated tremendous punching power. If you lose concentration and he hits you in the right place on the chin, no matter what kind of chin Tyson Fury has, it’s dangerous.”

Wishful thinking for Arum that fans will swallow that kind of excuse for a pointless event that shouldn’t be on Pay Per View.

Fury had the opportunity to give another fighter, even one he’s sharing a bill in with Daniel Dubois, a title shot.

Chisora has had his chances, had his day in the sun, and failed more times than most heavyweights in the top 40 in the world.

Usyk vs Fury

Dec. 3 is about Fury and Chisora treading water before “The Gypsy King” hopefully steps up to battle Ukrainian Usyk for the undisputed [WBC, IBF, WBO, and WBA] crown.

Now that Arum has used Chisora as the example, simply due to his fight with Usyk, that can be the only fight next for the WBC heavyweight world champion.

If the lineal champion doesn’t sign to fight Usyk after what Arum has stated, it could be another unforgivable act.

A rematch clause similar to the one afforded to Anthony Joshua could see a two-fight deal for all the belts in 2023. Fingers crossed.

