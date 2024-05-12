Disgusted Andrew Moloney retires after Pedro Guevara loss

Pedro Guevara took home the interim WBC super flyweight title on Saturday night after an upset victory that irked Andrew Moloney.

The home fighter was so disappointed that he retired after the verdict.

Guevara, a seasoned Mexican campaigner, improved his record to 42-4-1, with 22 big KOs, and gave his home country a possible new champion of the future. No stranger to fighting away from home, Guevara delivered in hostile territory. He won a disputed split decision verdict over Moloney, who dropped to 26-4, 16 KOs, and clarified his feelings over the verdict.

Shouting inside the ring at the scores, the Australian eventually stated he had no intention of fighting again.

Before the drama, Moloney boxed nicely from the outside, stepping in and out to land punches on a rangier Guevara. The 34-year-old Mexican responded with counters, especially the left hook to the body. In the third round, Moloney gained momentum with close-range combos, which set the tone for the middle rounds. And by the eighth, the Australian former world champion landed hard as Guevara tried to change the tide of the fight.

As they entered the championship rounds, Guevara’s body shots began to make a difference as Moloney became more cautious with his offense. Ultimately, two judges scored the bout 115-113 in favor of Guevara, overriding a 116-113 card for Moloney.

After his win moved him closer to a WBC title shot, Guevara said: “I really want to come back here. It’s amazing here. I’d have no problem giving him a rematch.”

Moloney said, “I felt in total control. I did what I had to do tonight to win, and I don’t want to make excuses, but I went into this fight with a torn bicep, so I couldn’t throw the left hook unless I needed to. I didn’t feel like I needed to throw it because I was in total control.”

CompuBox stats stated about the fight, “Pedro Guevara used pressure and body punching to take the decision from Andrew Moloney; Guevara was 177 of 661, 27% in total punches compared to 152 of 506, 30% for Moloney. Guevara landed 132 power shots, which included 81 body connects. Moloney only landed 77 total power shots.”

In further action at light heavyweight, Imam Khataev continued his perfect record of knockouts with a seventh following a sixth-round stoppage by Ricards Bolotniks. The stoppage time was 1:34 as Bolotniks saw his record fall to 20-8-1, 8 KOs.

