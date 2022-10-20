UK fans vow to boycott Fury vs Chisora 3 PPV in massive backlash

Tyson Fury attempted to justify his third fight with Derek Chisora on Thursday following a massive backlash against the Pay Per View fight.

Fury’s team said they ran out of options as UK fans took to social media in their thousands to argue against what is labeled a “pointless” event.

World Boxing News went through all the major social media accounts of Frank Warren, Tyson Fury, and BT Sport.

All three had hundreds of responses within minutes of the Fury vs Chisora 3 confirmation.

Adverse reaction to Fury vs Chisora 3

A massive 98% of the comments were negative, with some staunch boxing fans, and Fury fans, vowing to boycott the PPV.

“Should be on Cartoon Network,” said one commenter.

Another stated: “What a rubbish fight. Be like watching paint dry.”

A third added: “I’m a big fury fan, but no one wants to see this again.”

They were only the responses to the Warren post. Fury’s account saw a similar outcry.

“Can’t wait for this, Tyson, Just like I can’t wait for when England plays Estonia in a friendly.”

“This will be one of the worst-selling fights in British history [tickets and PPV].”

“Awful. If fans want top-level fights and not con jobs, they should boycott the fight. I won’t be getting this and fighting a 38-year-old fighter with twelve losses who you have already beaten twice. No thanks. Respect Chisora as a fighter, but this fight has already been done twice with the same result.”

Tyson Fury missed a trick with PPV

Fury has missed a trick in not being fully transparent with the Chisora fight and not allowing BT Sport to broadcast it off the paid platform.

They should have been the first port of call as a thank you to the British fans who put up with the Anthony Joshua promises only to see the showdown collapse again.

Fans believe that if the “Gypsy King” is essentially going to have a warm-up for Oleksandr Usyk, he should be honest about that fact.

And not try to sell the fight as a competitive Pay Per View headliner.

In 22 rounds against Chisora, you’d be hard-pressed to find a round Fury lost convincingly.

Nonetheless, here we are, and the fans are the ones who will suffer, not only with the freezing cold, if they fork out for a ticket either.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil Jay has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.