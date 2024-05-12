Ring announcer Dan Hennessey makes huge fail after title fight

Ring announcer Dan Hennessey made the worst kind of boxing mistake imaginable on Saturday night [Sunday in Australia] after taking the helm in Perth.

Calling the action before major bouts involving world championships, Hennessey was branded poor from the off before the biggest failure of his career happened before the two main features.

After a ten-round female world bantamweight title clash involving Cherneka Johnson and Nina Hughes, Hennessey got into the ring to read the outcome. Things couldn’t have sunk any lower as Hennessey belted out the scores and said, ‘and still’ to the WBA champion Hughes.

Hennessey failed to see that Johnson was the actual winner via a majority decision. However, without even recognizing his goof, Hennessey re-read the result, declaring Johnson the new titleholder.

Hughes looked shocked and bemused as her record dropped to 6-1 following a first career defeat. Johnson, who improved to 16-2 with 6 KOs, won via totals of 95-95, 96-94, and 98-92. There were calls for Hennessey to be fired in the aftermath as his performance, or lack of it, went viral.

The blunder was likened to Steve Harvey at the Miss World event.

The ring announcer declares the wrong winner in Perth then corrects it 😳 pic.twitter.com/ze9Wxt6JaU — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 12, 2024

However, according to the CompuBox numbers sent to World Boxing News after the contest, the right fighter was eventually declared the winner.

“Johnson held a 167 to 133 total punch connect advantage. She dominated behind an excellent jab, landing 97,” they stated.

In the ring during her post-fight interview, Hughes said, “I feel like I’ve been robbed big time,” as the belt was wrapped around Johnson’s waist. The British boxer later added: “The dirty side of the sport I love.”

Fans called for a rematch or the WBA to look into what happened despite the scorecards being readily available in the aftermath and showing no signs of tampering.

