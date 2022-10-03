Ex-footballer Fernando Torres uses boxing to get insanely jacked

Former Atletico Madrid and Liverpool striker Fernando Torres used boxing training as part of his regime to get ripped in the gym.

Torres retired from football in 2019 after a short stay in Japan. These days, he’s part of the academy at Atleti as he makes his way through the coaching ranks.

But in promoting his new Space Fitness Center venture online, Torres has bulked up and looks in tremendous shape.

Fernando Torres is ripped

The jacked goalscorer hopes his example will lead to a successful campaign to get people in the best condition possible.

“El Nino,” said: “Your new workout space. Three activities in one unique method.

“Personalized, Connected, Technological. Try your spAce experience for free.”

Enjoying his new role on the touchline, Torres is tipped to follow old teammate Steven Gerrard into management.

One of his coaches at Atletico, where he made his name as a youngster, saw something in Torres that could mean he would make a great future manager.

Armando de la Morena told AS: “A coach like Fernando, knowing his career a bit, as a player and always with the respect that he has acted, has the conditions to be a great coach.

“I know it from the players too, who tell me wonders about him, how he transmits and gives them the concepts.

“So what I see in him is that if everything is going the right way. Then we have a future coach for Spanish football, Atletico, and hopefully for the national team.”

Coaching and Boxing

He added: “Fernando spoke very well to you even when he was still a kid, 17, 18 years old. He is always respectable, both on and off the field, for his manners and behavior.

“After all, a coach has to be that. An example is when he’s both outside and inside the field. And he meets those conditions.”

Scoring 200 goals in 578 career appearances, Torres lost his way after signing for Chelsea. He never fully regained his top form.

He’s since focused on coaching and fitness after getting himself in peak physical shape.

Who knows whether the most recent project of Fernando Torres will result in one day joining the revolution that is Celebrity Boxing?