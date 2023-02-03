Boxing coach honored after shock murder by relative in own home

Boxing coach Joe Guzman will forever be remembered as an ‘amazing soul’ after being murdered by a youth in his own home.

Guzman passed away at age 58 following a disagreement with a family member.

Police outlined the callousness of the killing as Fort Worth comes to terms with a devastating loss for the community.

“The male victim in this case and the male suspect got into a verbal argument, then a physical argument,” said a Fort Worth Police statement on the incident.

“At that point, it turned deadly when the juvenile male actually shot a male victim several times.”

“Keep in mind; it’s part of the investigation to see where the gun may have come from or who owned the gun.

“The biggest part right now is just healing for the family.”

Calzada added that Joe would constantly help the police department, which made the loss even more tragic.

“Mr. Guzman helped us through PAL, which was our police athletic league. That’s joined with officers and youth, individuals that need some help.

“Mr. Guzman was always willing to help.”

Joe Guzman Obituary

With devastating sadness, we announce that Jose “Joe” Luis Guzman passed away on January 16, 2023.

Joe was born in Weslaco, Texas, on March 3, 1962, to Jose and Tomasa Guzman.

He was a lifetime resident of Fort Worth, Texas, where all loved him. Joe was a great and admirable father, husband, grandfather, brother, uncle, and coach.

His family was his love, and the sport of Boxing was his passion. Joe was an amateur boxer before becoming a youth boxing coach for the Golden Glove Youth Center.

He was also the Texas National Coach for the Texas team for over 20 years. He dedicated his life to helping countless youths, friends, and family to be the best they can be in and out of the ring.

To an amazing soul, your legacy will live on forever through your loving family and GUZMAN Boxing Team!

He is preceded in death by his loving mother, Tomasa G Guzman, and grandmother, Antonia Ramirez.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Carol Guzman; son, Joe Derrich Guzman; daughter, Megan JoAnn Guzman; stepdaughters, Eugenia Granados and Priscilla Olivas; his grandsons, John Willars, Joe Willars, Isaiah, Aiden, and Landon.

Granddaughters, Chloe Montes and Aaliyah; his father, Jose Guzman; brother, Freddy Alfredo Guzman; his sisters, Cecilia, Ermelinda, Martha, Dominga, and Raquel; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Honored

Kendrick Releford, who Joe tutored, aired his views on the senseless tragedy.

“From my first Golden Glove boxing experience as a fighter in 1992 to National Golden gloves 2022 as a coach.

“From sparring him as a little kid [him coaching] to trading tips as coaches. It’s safe to say I developed something extraordinary through the years with Joe Guzman.

“A hard pill to swallow, but he truly leaves a great dent in our boxing and Ft. Worth Golden Glove community. Rest easy, Joe,” said Releford.