IBA suspends Ukrainian Boxing Federation, not boxers

According to the decision of the Board of Directors of September 23, made in compliance with the IBA Constitution and Regulations, the membership of the Ukrainian Boxing Federation has been suspended.

Based on IBA Constitution, the suspension means that a National Federation shall lapse its rights during a period of suspension. However, IBA reiterates that the decision will not affect the boxers of Ukraine.

‘The Board of Directors voted for the suspension of the National Federation, not the athletes. In its decision, the Board of the IBA exempted the Ukrainian athletes from the suspension and in addition provided for the coverage of the expenses of the Ukrainian athletes to participate in the official championships of the IBA.

“The details of their participation and the use of national insignia have already been arranged. I reiterate that all boxers must be allowed to compete under their national flag, no matter what,’ IBA President Umar Kremlev said.

‘Boxers fight not for the sake of medals, but to represent their countries. Sports is out of politics: where it begins, politics ends. IBA is here to protect every boxer, no matter of political situation in their homeland.’

‘The time has now come to allow all the rest of the athletes of Russia and Belarus to participate in all the official competitions of their sports representing their countries.

“Both the IOC and the International Federations must protect all athletes, and there should be no discrimination based on nationality. It is the duty of all of us to keep sports and athletes away from politics. The IBA and I personally are ready to follow such a joint initiative, and I call on everyone to rise to the occasion and leave our athletes out of politics,’ he concluded.