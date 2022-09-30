Floyd Mayweather bodyguard calls for rematch after face-plant KO

Ray Sadeghi, the long-time bodyguard of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, amazingly called for a rematch with Koji Tanaka.

Despite being knockout out in the bout and face-planting on the canvas against “Kouzi,” Sadeghi is hoping the pair can meet again in the future.

“Jizzy Mack” agreed to an “open weight” clash with the lightweight kickboxer, and despite employer Mayweather taking care of his challenge quickly, Sadeghi didn’t have the same luck.

Holding a massive weight advantage in the fight, Sadeghi didn’t have the stamina to compete with a combat specialist.

In the end, the fight got halted before the video went viral.

Will Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard fight again?

Discussing his performance, Sadeghi wouldn’t concede he lost to the better fighter.

“I want to thank RIZIN and my boss Floyd Mayweather for giving me this opportunity to be in [an event of] this kind of magnitude and to fight,” began Sadeghi.

“It was a great match. I want to run it back. Because I felt like I had him. But I got tired in the third round, and my hands dropped.

“He caught me with a good shot, and we can run it back.”

Later, Sadeghi confirmed he would return to the ring again in more contests, having had a taste of the spotlight.

Fighting dream

“It’s been an incredible experience! Thank you for your support, your passion, and your energy,” stated Jizzy. “You guys kept me going!

“I want to thank everyone who supported me. Whether you know it or not, this was my first professional boxing fight.

“I have dreamt of fighting in the ring professionally. So this was a dream of mine which came to fruition with the help of my father, the lord, RIZIN, and my best friend/ boss Floyd “Money” Mayweather.

“I want you all to know there is more to come. I cannot wait to share it with you all. Tokyo, I’m here. I encourage everyone to look ahead to the future and believe.

“Not only in your father but in yourself. I came from nothing and used to steal food for my family to eat. Now I am bringing forth energy of love, abundance, and success.

“I choose faith over fear! And I encourage everyone to believe and never let their dreams go. If I can do it, you can do it!”

Viral video coverage

Reacting to some of the negativity surrounding the way a heavyweight lost and to a much smaller fighter, Mack added: “Once you hit a certain age, you become permanently unimpressed by a lot of s***.”

Floyd Mayweather’s reaction to Sadeghi’s KO also went viral in a double whammy effect. It did raise his profile considerably worldwide, though.

The promoter returns in November against British YouTuber Deji. The event takes place in Dubai, and Sadeghi could make another appearance on the bill.

Tickets went on sale last Wednesday at reasonable prices compared to some Mayweather events of the recent past.

Whatever transpires, Sadeghi will accompany the boxing legend to the Middle East for the November 13 clash.

The Las Vegas native believes he can be a boxer, at least in the exhibition capacity. However, he’ll have to brush up on his longevity before returning to be a winner.

A valued member of Mayweather’s team, Sadeghi could still have a place on future PPV events, whether in the United States or overseas.

Indeed, he’ll never forget his debut in Saitama, Japan.

