Chris Eubank Jr rocks 60% shirt as Conor Benn predicts 157lb miss

Chris Eubank Jr. rocked a “60% Baby” t-shirt to an appearance on Good Morning Britain as he verbally sparred with Conor Benn.

The Brighton man completed part of his promotional formalities with just eight days left until fight night.

Fans immediately cried out for Eubank Jr. to release the t-shirt for purchase on his official website or at the venue for the fight.

Sitting alongside his promoter Kalle Sauerland and opposite Benn with Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn, Eubank looked confident.

Benn is coming up in weight from welterweight as Eubank is forced to drop three pounds from an already tight middleweight limit.

Chris Eubank Jr is feeling the pressure

However, despite looking cool, Eubank said he’s feeling the build-up due to the family feud element.

“There’s a huge amount of pressure on me for this fight, absolutely,” Eubank Jr. told host Ben Shephard.

“I’ve said it before. This is the first time I’ve ever said it throughout my entire career. If I lose this fight, I retire.

“I love fighting. I love the sport, and I love being a boxer. But I don’t want it to end.”

He continued: “Losing to a Conor Benn at this stage in my career will mean I’m not the fighter I thought I was or that I think that I am.

“I want to challenge for world titles within the next six-to-twelve months. I can’t do that with a loss to Conor Benn.

“My father retired at 32. I’m 33 years old. So, this is an extremely important fight.

“There’s a lot of pressure on me to win and uphold the name. The family legacy that we have created.

“Right now, the Eubank name is in front of the Benn name in the history books. And I’m going to keep it that way.”

Seeming agitated at being in the same room as his rival, Benn addressed Eubank directly. He said: “The fight wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t “Eubank vs Benn” or you ring walking second.

“But the reality is, no one cares. My ego isn’t that big about my name being first in the history books or whoever ring walks second.

“I couldn’t care less, to be honest with you.”

Will Chris Eubank Jr make the 157-pound weight for Conor Benn?

Speaking to PA, Benn predicted Eubank would not be able to make the 157-pound stipulation successfully.

Eubank has been trolling Benn on social media by eating cakes, cheese fondue, and cheeseburgers. “The Destroyer” obviously feels that could be a factor.

“He said he’s a man of his word and a disciplined athlete. But do I see him making the weight? No,” stated the son of Nigel Benn.

“If he’s disciplined and a true professional, then he’ll make the weight. But I just don’t think he has that respect there for an opponent or for me personally.

“I’m willing to fight him anyway. It isn’t a concern to me. But that was the weight we agreed. He’ll come in at that weight if he’s a man of his word.”

During the GMB interview, Eubank admitted training himself for the fight. However, he has enlisted the help of a nutritionist for the safety of the weight cut.

Physically strong

Benn, who is able to put on weight, is on top of the world physically.

“I feel powerful. I’ve been sparring super-middleweights, light-heavyweights, and cruiserweights. I feel strong. I love a challenge, and I fear no man.

“I’ve had to jump up two weights from welterweight, but this is the biggest and the best fight out there for me.”

“I’m just so in my element and in my zone. There’s no animosity with Eubank, but he’s still a man who stands in my way. I haven’t been beaten, and that means the world to me.”

The Eubank Jr. vs Benn bout occurs on October 8th at The O2 Arena in London. It’s unknown whether Chris Eubank Sr. will be in the corner with his offspring on the night.

When asked if his dad would be there, Eubank Jr. concluded: “How could he not be?”

Furthermore, follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.