Harlem Eubank pays tribute to late cousin Seb Eubank, moves to 13-0

February 6th, 2022

Lawrence Lustig

Harlem Eubank paid a fitting tribute to late cousin Sebastian Eubank with a t-shirt sported before his thirteenth professional victory.

Fighting on the undercard of Seb’s brother Chris Eubank Jr., Harlem got pictured by Sky Sports photographer Lawrence Lustig in the dressing room.

Seb tragically died in Dubai on July 9th, 2021, after suffering a heart attack while watching the sunset on the beach.

Harlem, who is also the godfather to Seb’s only child Raheem, was moved as he walked to the ring in remembrance of Seb.

Nicknamed ‘The Alka Lion,’ Seb was a keen combat sports operator and dabbled in many codes, including boxing, before his untimely passing.

HARLEM EUBANK

At the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, the Eubank family got off to a winning start, with Harlem defeating Viorel Simion by fifth-round retirement.

Eubank looked good from the start moving well and throwing some eye-catching combinations.

In the fifth, Eubank upped the pace and landed some hurtful body shots to Simion, forcing his corner to withdraw him.

Now rated in the top ten British fighters at 140 pounds, Harlem Eubank remains on course to claim titles in the coming year.

ANTWI

Also, on the bill, the English Welterweight Championship was on the line as Samuel Antwi, and Conah Walker traded blows.

In an early contender for domestic fight of the year, Antwi and Walker went toe-to-toe in a brutal and riveting encounter.

The pair exchanged hard blows for ten rounds. The action went back and forth through the fight.

In the end, Antwi retained his English title by decision with close scores of 96-95, 96-94, and 97 94.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.