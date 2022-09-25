PPV is dead: Leonard Ellerbe rips “dumb***” Eddie Hearn “it’s lies”

Leonard Ellerbe continued his assault on Eddie Hearn as the pair traded barbs in the aftermath of the Canelo vs GGG 3 Pay Per View.

The Mayweather Promotions CEO strongly dislikes everything the Matchroom Boxing boss does stateside, from working with Canelo to using up his massive DAZN budget.

After getting into a heated argument over the Canelo vs GGG 3 PPV sales, Ellerbe reminded Hearn of his mantra when he joined DAZN in 2018.

Leonard Ellerbe lays into Eddie Hearn

“Imagine a promoter f***ing off millions and millions of dollars aggressively pushing his dumb*** campaign in the US. [He said] “PPV is dead,” only to come to this [selling PPV for $84.99].

“Respect to Canelo and GGG, get yo money,” he added after learning Canelo Alvarez got paid $45 million and Gennadiy Golovkin $20 million.

On the reported one million and change worldwide purchases, Ellerbe doesn’t believe that Canelo vs GGG 3 was a success under Hearn’s stewardship.

“It’s lies, lies. Mad because he overpaid, and the PPV underperformed drastically. He can’t run that other bull**** to any of us.

“Remember, this is the same guy that spent millions and millions of dollars on a campaign to push “PPV is Dead.

“Only ten months ago, Canelo vs Plant did 800k PPV buys in the US on Showtime PPV, and the combined purses was $50 million.

“But the big trilogy/rivalry between Canelo/GGG3 does 250k buys less [reportedly 550,000]. The combined purses are $25 million more.

“Make it make business sense. Facts!”

Stephen Espinoza wades in

Ellerbe wasn’t the only one. Showtime’s Stephen Espinoza questioned a press release by DAZN outlining how they totaled the PPV buys from the Las Vegas trilogy fight.

Espinoza asked: “Can anyone explain what this gibberish means?

“…more than 1.06 million buys generated worldwide including PPV and DAZN subscriptions…”

“Since when do PPV buys include subscriptions? If they do, we’ve been way underreporting. Hint: they don’t. It’s intentional obfuscation.

“That would still be a PPV buy, not a subscription. They didn’t say “buys from subscribers.” They said 1.06 million, including “PPV buys” and “subscriptions.”

“So they’re counting subscriptions as part of buys.”

In response to a fan trying to justify the one million total, Espinoza added: “False. Here’s the quote from the release: “more than 1.06 million buys generated worldwide including PPV and DAZN subscriptions.”

“It does not say “PPV buys.”

Jake Paul lawsuit

Hearn seems to be getting it from all angles right now. He’s already embroiled in legal action over comments made by faux boxer Jake Paul.

Allegations Hearn put judge Glenn Feldman on his payroll did not sit went and saw Hearn sue the ex-Disney child actor.

Feldman was involved in two highly controversial cards in New York and Saudi Arabia. Paul expressed his disgust and is yet to put out an apology.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

