Usyk vs Joshua 2 PPV numbers revealed, Fury price rise expected

World Boxing News can reveal the Usyk vs Joshua 2 Pay Per View numbers for Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

According to the Broadcasters Audience Research Board [BARB], the fight held up well despite a price rise to £26.95.

The selling point for Usyk vs Joshua 2 tested the waters above £24.95 for the first time. It seems to have worked.

British fans are now bracing themselves for a massive hike in price as talks continue for Fury vs Joshua at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium this winter.

The first installment of Usyk vs Joshua in London last September sold 1.232 million PPVs at the lower price of £24.95. Last month, the second, taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, sold even more at two pounds higher.

Usyk vs Joshua 2 PPV numbers

WBN can confirm that Usyk vs Joshua 2 can boast sales of 1.249 million despite the elevated cost. It’s almost certain now that Fury vs Joshua will be sold for between £29.95 and £34.95.

Despite a less than overwhelming undercard featuring one-sided fights like Callum Smith battering Mathieu Bauderlique, plus Zhilei Zhang and Richard Rivera getting robbed by Filip Hrgovic and Badou Jack, the headliner seems to have saved the day for Sky.

The worst of the bunch was probably Ramla Ali beating Crystal Garcia Nova. The hapless Nova had no business being in the ring with her. Ali won by KO in 65 seconds.

Tyson Fury called out Anthony Joshua after the latter lost twice in a row against WBA, WBO, and IBF belt holder Oleksandr Usyk. “The Gypsy King” wasted no time targeting AJ at the most vulnerable point of his career.

The WBC heavyweight champion ordered his promoters, Frank Warren and Bob Arum, to get the fight over the line. His terms were less than previously offered to Joshua.

However, with Joshua’s stock down further than ever, it was an either take it or leave it 60-40 split offer.

The contract does include a 50-50 rematch, though. That’s if Joshua can somehow pull off an upset against the world’s best heavyweight in the main event.

Good body shot

His performance in Saudi Arabia against Usyk, who left the war in Ukraine to defend his titles, gives some fans hope he can be competitive with Fury.

AJ used body shots to good effect but was still beaten to the punch for most of the fight.

The consensus is that Joshua chose the wrong tactics by not utilizing his power shots after his jab, not once but twice, against the Ukrainian master.

Despite Usyk’s domination and superb countering, judges got it badly wrong by scoring 113-115 Joshua and 115-113 Usyk. The third was closer to reality when scoring 116-112 Usyk.

On the WBN scorecard, Joshua won only one round without debate.

The UK boxer has now lost twice to Usyk after being stopped by Andy Ruiz Jr. Tyson Fury is now a huge favorite to make it four losses.

Joshua has just eleven weeks to prepare for a December British showdown with WBC champ Fury on Saturday night, December 3, in Wales – rather than England.

