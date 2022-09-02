Lennox Lewis asks for Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury undisputed deal

The last man to become undisputed at heavyweight, Lennox Lewis, has asked Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury to reach an agreement.

Talks for all the marbles to be on the line for Usyk vs Fury are underway since the former defeated Anthony Joshua convincingly for a second time.

Most boxing fans see Usyk and Fury colliding as the last piece in the top division puzzle.

Lennox Lewis

Lewis agrees. He said: Hey, Tyson Fury, and Oleksandr Usyk, can we finally give the fans an undisputed heavyweight championship fight?

“Nineteen years is a long time. The fans deserve it. Let’s get it cracking!”

Despite negotiations seemingly being straightforward for a 50-50 battle, just as the AJ rematch was, respected boxing author Mark Kriegel offered an update.

The event is set for a delay, according to Kriegel.

He believes Usyk vs Fury will happen around February and not in December as first hoped. Kriegel spoke to Bob Arum, who offered an update.

Arum cited the Middle East as the most likely location, with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE on the radar.

Usyk vs Fury delay

WBN understands the decision to push back is so Fury can fulfill obligations to World Wrestling Entertainment. That begins this week on the “Clash at the Castle” Pay Per View in Cardiff.

Fury is addressing facing Usyk in the media. However, “The Gypsy King” has been very dismissive of the Ukrainian Pound for Pound king’s formidable abilities.

“All of the ‘pound-for-pound legendary status’ – I don’t rate him. He will get a good hiding,” Fury told talkSPORT.

“Let me tell you. I could beat Usyk on a week’s training because he’s a middleweight. I’ll put my fist right through him. It’s an easy fight.”

Tough fight

Not so, according to former Klitschko manager Bernd Boente, who spoke exclusively to World Boxing News.

Boente expects Usyk to give Fury trouble when the pair finally trade blows in 2023.

“Oleksandr Usyk is the pound-for-pound boxing number one,” Boente told WBN after covering the rematch on DAZN Germany.

“A special fighter like him also has a chance against Fury. Usyk proved that he is good enough and big enough for the heavyweight division and knows how to fight big men.

“Usyk has to make some adjustments, but he is extremely experienced. He has good nerves, can move for twelve rounds and is quick and flexible.

“I believe with Usyk’s “stick and move “tactics he can also cause great problems for a clever fighter like Tyson Fury.”

Let’s get it on!

