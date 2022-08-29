Andy Ruiz Jr. is fast, hungry and in shape, heavyweight division on notice

Advertisements

Andy Ruiz Jr. is fast, hungry, and in shape. Those three things alone should strike fear into any heavyweight in the division.

The former unified world champion has worked himself to the maximum with a new team to prepare for Luis Ortiz.

As fight week gets underway, Ruiz enjoyed a tremendous training camp and can have no excuses this time.

The Mexican has had just one fight since losing to Anthony Joshua when badly overweight. The smokescreens leading up to that loss regarding Ruiz’s weight still haunt him today.

Andy Ruiz Jr is in shape

But now, he’s far more positive and has been working with a strength and conditioning coach to be in optimum condition.

“I feel like I’m in a good state of mind right now. I’m doing everything I’m supposed to,” said Ruiz.

“I underestimated my last opponent [Chris Arreola, who dropped him], but I’m really focused on what Luis Ortiz brings. This is another chapter for me and my career.”

On questions about how old Ortiz is, Ruiz responded: “Ortiz’s age doesn’t matter, especially in the heavyweight division, because one punch will change the whole fight.

“I just have to be smart and explosive and turn it up when I need to turn it up. My team all has the same game plan.

“We want to be champions, and we want to make history. You do that by preparing yourself right here in the gym.

“I want to take advantage of every single moment I have in boxing. Especially for these big fights, I want to succeed and make the most out of my career.”

Luis Ortiz fight

Asked how he was during camp after a lot of team-switching over the past couple of years, Ruiz said: “I’m feeling really good.

“The hard work has already paid off. Now it’s just time to have fun on September 4.

“We’re going to let it all out in the ring. Me and Ortiz are coming to be champions, so you know it will be a hell of a fight.

“I’m just ready. I had a long training camp. But I know what Ortiz is bringing to the ring. I know what I’m capable of. I just have to stay focused and execute.”

Despite looking explosive in media workouts, Ruiz will refrain from going full-on for a stoppage.

Knockout

“When I try to go for the knockout, it usually doesn’t go my way. I’m training for twelve rounds, and if the knockout comes, it comes.

“You best believe I’m in condition to go hard for all twelve rounds. I’ve been training hard because we want to climb back up the ladder of the heavyweight division. That’s why we picked a tough guy like Luis Ortiz.

“He has a hard style, but I’m confident I will win this fight on September 4.

“It’s going to be a crazy atmosphere in that arena. All the Mexican fans will support me. May the best man win.

“I’m glad that Ortiz predicts a knockout because I’m ready for anything. My only prediction is that I’m going to win.”

