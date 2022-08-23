Opinion: Jake Paul wants to be the a** of boxing – he’s too late to that party

YouTuber Jake Paul recently said he’d rather be the a** of boxing than the face. Well, he’s far too late to that party.

For months, Paul has attempted to make a name for himself in the sport. He promised fans he’d face a real professional.

Three times he’s tried, and three times he’s failed. I’m afraid that’s a strikeout.

Jake Paul stepping up to the plate

World Boxing News allowed the former Disney star to step up to the plate after refusing to write about his boxing exploits.

But until he faces someone with a pulse, the vlogger is going firmly back into the archives after this opinion post.

Paul is a liability in boxing and has been for eighteen months now. He’s living off the sport’s good name without actually participating correctly.

Ticket sales got questioned, as has his ability to negotiate fights as three announced bouts fell apart. Showtime must regret their partnership as Paul has failed to adhere himself to fans and the media more than once.

Madison Square Garden would surely be reluctant to deal with him again after canceling a show with one week remaining. MSG is a much sought-after venue and would have made good money with better notice of a doomed event.

He’s now back to calling out fellow YouTubers as he goes back to his old lane. Playing with the big boys seems to be over.

Fake Paul

Actor Michael Rapaport is the latest to give strong views about Jake Paul, who the “Copland” and “Friends” star believes is not worthy of lacing up the gloves.

“Fake Paul. Fake Paul. Don’t front, stop the lying and the bullc***ping,” Rapport stated.

“Your fight that was supposed to go down in the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, didn’t get canceled because of some weight thing. It got canceled because no one bought tickets, OK?

“The ghosts of Madison Square Garden. The same arena where [Muhammad] Ali fought [Joe] Frazier, where Jake LaMotta fought Sugar Ray Robinson, where Hulk Hogan fought Andre, the Giant.

“Madison Square Garden – they did not want to see you there.

“No one bought tickets to that fake fight, Fake Paul. You’re not a fighter. Do you want to be a real fighter? Fight a real fighter, OK?

“Take a real drug test, OK? The ruse, the con, the bull-jive, is over, Fake Paul.”

WBC Ranking

Paul was controversially on the cusp of signing up for the World Boxing Council Clean Boxing Program just before his failed clash with Hasim Rahman Jr.

WBC President promised to rank Paul if he won, meaning he’d automatically get subjected to year-round mandatory testing.

Sadly, Paul’s event fell apart less than twenty-four hours later.

A shame.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews and Twitter @worldboxingnews.