Mike Tyson advises Anthony Joshua how to deal with Oleksandr Usyk

Boxing legend Mike Tyson advised Anthony Joshua ahead of a massive rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua challenges the world heavyweight title for the third time on Saturday night. A victory would secure his legacy in the sport.

Tyson, who witnessed a masterclass by Usyk in the first fight, says Joshua has to get mean to have a chance in the war.

“He’s going to have to wear him down. I mean, he’s not going to outbox this guy. He’s not going to do it. He’s just going to beat him [up],” Tyson told Joe Rogan on his podcast.

“Usyk is very hard to hit. He’s an elite amateur boxer. That kind of elite amateur boxer spoils guys like Joshua because there’s too much movement, feints, and all that stuff,” he added.

“He can do a lot. That’s why he’s not a lost soul, he can learn a lot, but he’s still learning. That’s why he’s the dangerous Joshua because he’s still learning.

“He can’t just feint. His jabs have to be constantly out there. He has to turn them into something,” concluded Tyson.

Joshua is the underdog

Joshua’s commitment has never been in question. But it will not be easy for him when he challenges for the title againstUsyk.

The Briton wants to regain the straps he spent two years collecting. In addition to the IBF and WBO versions, he holds the WBA title also.

In a twist, Tyson Fury’s old Ring Magazine belt will be on the line in Jeddah.

But AJ will have to change history and defeat the Ukrainian to pull off a shock. This point in time seems to be Usyk’s, and Joshua is certainly the underdog.

Last September, Joshua lost his status for the second time. Usyk outclassed him in a great performance. He must stop that from happening again.

“You know what I learned? Previous experiences are helpful. But it’s all about what happens that night.

“I don’t know how much it will help me, but I’m focused and ready to get the job done.”

