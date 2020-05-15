Ex-world champ advises Brit KO artist to avoid Deontay Wilder, for now

WBN Staff

Knockout artist Daniel Dubois has been advised to avoid Deontay Wilder for his next few years by a man who knows a thing or two himself about gaining stoppages.

Former WBO Cruiserweight champion and TV pundit Enzo Maccarinelli, a big puncher himself, sounded a note of caution.

It comes before unbeaten Dubois, who has knocked out 13 of his 14 victims, moves on to bigger opponents.

Dubois has to face Joe Joyce in the Battle of Britain, first and foremost. But promoter Frank Warren has stated he’d have no qualms in pitching ‘DDD’ in with Wilder next.

Maccarinelli believes maybe after one or two more bouts.

“If Daniel comes through what is a hard fight against Joyce he should have two or three more fights after before facing men like Wilder,” said Maccarinelli.

“Daniel is a fighter. I’m sure if he was offered Wilder by Frank he would take it. But I would like to see him wait.

“Daniel is really good. He was so impressive against Nathan Gorman. But he still lacks experience and that showed against Kevin Johnson.”

Inexperienced he might be for now, but once past Joyce few will be able to argue that Dubois doesn’t belong with the Heavyweight division’s elite.







DEONTAY WILDER COMEBACK

Wilder is on the comeback trail following a first career loss. Dubois stablemate Tyson Fury took him out in seven painful rounds at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Should Fury repeat the feat in the trilogy, Wilder would need to rebuild on US shores. Therefore, it’s doubtful Dubois would ever get the chance.

It’s good for Dubois to aim high, although once the European title is in his possession, a couple of defenses of that belt are the order of the day.

Labeled ‘The New Mike Tyson’ in some circles due to his devastating power, the Briton still has plenty to prove before having a hold over the division like the ‘Iron’ one.

Tyson is set to fight again at the age of 53. With an announcement expected on an exhibition in the coming weeks.

For Dubois, a date with Joyce is laid down for July, subject to approval from the British Boxing Board of Control.