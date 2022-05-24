Tiger Johnson, Joseph Adorno enjoy knockout victories in latest bouts

May 24th, 2022

Mikey Williams

Two fighters under the Split-T Management banner scored impressive stoppage victories on Saturday night.

In Las Vegas, 2021 United States Olympian Tiger Johnson stopped Agustin Kucharski in round three of their six-round welterweight bout.

In round one, Kucharski had blood around the right eye.

In round three, Johnson dropped Kucharski twice with the finisher being a right to the head. Kucharski’s corner threw in the towel at 54 seconds.

Johnson, 142.4 lbs of Cleveland, OH is4-0 with three knockouts. Kucharski, 143.2 lbs of Cordoba, ARG is 8-5-1.

Johnson had a highly decorated amateur career finishing with a record of 188-17, and saw him win a Gold Medal in the 2016 Youth World Championships; a Bronze Medal at the 2019 Pan Am Games; a 2019 Last Chance Qualifier Championship; Four 2017 Elite National Championships; a 2016 Elite National Championship; a 2015 Youth National Championship; and a 2014 National Junior Olympic Championship.

Johnson is promoted by Top Rank.

In Orlando, Florida, lightweight Joseph Adorno stopped Juan Santiago in the opening round of their eight-round lightweight bout.

Adorno of Allentown, Pennsylvania landed a six-punch combination that was followed up by a crunching left on the jaw that sent Santiago splashing on the canvas.

With the win, Adorno is now 15-1-2 with 13 knockouts.