World Boxing Association omits Jack Catterall from vacant title list of six

May 17th, 2022

After omitting the Briton from the six top contenders list, World Boxing Association chiefs gave Jack Catterall another punch in the guts.

Following the decision to strip Josh Taylor of the title Catterall should have taken from him in their highly controversial fight, WBA bosses released a statement.

They intend to allow six fighters and their teams to put their cases forward for a shot at the strap. This scenario takes place despite the fact they already ordered Alberto Puello as the mandatory.

If Puello now misses out on a chance, big questions could again make headlines about the WBA practices. And not including Catterall, who is the uncrowned champion in all but name, is unfathomable.

WORLD BOXING ASSOCIATION SIX

The WBA said: “The WBA called for a hearing with the representatives of the top six super lightweight ranked fighters with the intention of seeking the best solution to the vacancy of the world title of the category.

“The pioneer organization, through its president Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, called the hearing for this Tuesday, May 17 via, online at 11:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern time.

“The teams summoned are the representatives of Alberto Puello, Ismael Barroso, Ohara Davies, Sandor Martín, Regis Prograis and Batyr Akhmedov.

“WBA Chief of Staff Gary Shaw will attend the hearing. Also, a panel composed of Anthony Cardinale and Seymour Zivick.

“Each team will have fifteen minutes to present its case with no time extension.

“The panel will have five minutes after each presentation to ask questions. After a time of deliberation on each case, it will present its opinion to President Mendoza, who will have the final decision.”

Catterall still remains hopeful of landing a rematch with Taylor. However, the fight would likely be at a catchweight as the Scot is far too tight at 140.

