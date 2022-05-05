Erislandy Lara vs Gary O’Sullivan tops Gervonta Davis PPV undercard

May 5th, 2022

Sean Michael Ham

Erislandy Lara will star on the bill, topped by Gervonta Davis defending his WBA lightweight title against Roland Romero on May 28.

The SHOWTIME PPV undercard for Davis vs. Romero will feature three exciting, explosive matchups entering the ring in high-stakes action live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

Two-division world champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara will defend his WBA middleweight title.

He goes up against hard-hitting, Irish crowd-pleaser Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan in an all-action co-main telecast event, which begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

“I’m ready to get back in the ring and show the fans that I’m still a world-class fighter,” said Lara. “Gary O’Sullivan has proven to be a formidable opponent for everyone he’s faced, and his only losses are to champions.

“I’ve been in many great fights, and it will be no different when I step into the ring at Barclays Center. Being on this stage always brings out the best in me, and fans can expect to see my power in this fight.’’

“From the first time I watched boxing, I’ve always dreamed of being a world champion, and from the first day I turned professional, I’ve worked towards that goal,” said O’Sullivan.

“I’ve had some setbacks, but I’ve gone back to the drawing board, regrouped, righted some wrongs, and kept pushing forward.

“I’ve always known that the chips would fall in my favor one day. I’m coming to rip that belt back to Ireland and hear the words, ‘And the new!’”

Sensational young star Jesús “Mono” Ramos will put his unbeaten record on the line against rugged super welterweight battler Luke Santamaría in a 10-round showdown on the pay-per-view.

Meanwhile, hard-hitting contender Eduardo Ramírez battles Puerto Rico’s Luis Meléndez is a 10-round super featherweight thriller that shapes up to deliver toe-to-toe action opening up the telecast.

ELLERBE

“When you look at the matchups, this is an edge-of-your-seat pay-per-view undercard,’’ said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions.

“Erislandy Lara, a highly skilled champion who has engaged in numerous exciting action bouts, will have everything he can handle against Gary O’Sullivan, who has never backed up in a boxing ring.

“Fans will also get to see the exciting young star, Jesús Ramos. He’s undoubtedly bringing that heat-seeking knockout mentality to the ring against rugged brawler Luke Santamaría.

“Plus, Eduardo Ramírez versus Luis Meléndez, as they look to add their duel as the latest chapter in Mexico vs. Puerto Rico’s boxing rivalry.

“Whether you’re watching at Barclays Center in Brooklyn or watching live on SHOWTIME PPV, you’ll be entertained all night long.’’

Furthermore, the live event tickets, promoted by Mayweather, GTD, and TGB Promotions, are on sale now.

Fans can purchase them through seatgeek.com and barclayscenter.com. Tickets are also available for purchase at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center.