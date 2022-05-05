Canelo vs Usyk possible for heavyweight titles at 201 pounds

May 5th, 2022

Canelo Alvarez is willing to challenge Oleksandr Usyk for the heavyweight titles at a sizeable catchweight of 201 pounds.

Promoter Eddie Hearn, who has a deal with the Mexican superstar to promote his fights with DAZN, says the fight could happen.

Canelo would only face the Ukrainian master if Usyk agreed to boil back closer to his old cruiserweight limit.

If he does, Hearn believes says he can make a massive encounter for the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles in the future.

“When we talk about mindset and winning, he genuinely believes he can beat Oleksandr Usyk for the world heavyweight title,’ Hearn told SportsJoe.

“He said to me, ‘if you can make that fight at one pound above cruiserweight, which obviously Usyk was a cruiserweight. I will beat him.”

The Matchroom boss added a warning to Canelo for his ambition.

“I find it hard not to believe him. Sometimes, the only way someone like Canelo Alvarez or Vasyl Lomachenko gets beat is when they keep moving up in weight outside of where they should be.

“That’s maybe how Canelo Alvarez gets beat. [He’ll only lose when] It’s a challenge too far.”

HEAVYWEIGHT

Usyk has a rematch with Anthony Joshua to take care of first. The pair are locked in talks with potential venues to fulfill a contractual obligation added by AJ into their September bout.

Joshua lost for the second time in his career but always makes sure he gets a second opportunity. But unlike an out-of-shape Andy Ruiz Jr., Usyk is a highly masterful fighter. He’s a hot favorite to repeat the triumph in an even better fashion.

Once Joshua is out of the way, the Canelo collision could open up for the tail end of 2022 or Cinco de Mayo in 2023.

What an event that would be for the fight fans.

