Debate rages as Tyson Fury gets branded ‘best heavyweight of all time’

April 25th, 2022

Former MMA star Brendan Schaub sparked a massive debate after labeling Tyson Fury as ‘the best heavyweight of all time.’

Schaub, a comedian, branded Fury as the top dog ever over Joe Louis, Muhammad Ali, Rocky Marciano, Jack Johnson, Lennox Lewis, and many others.

This bold claim comes after Ring Magazine recently listed the Top 100 Fighters of All Time, and Fury didn’t even feature.

They also did top-five heavyweights ever last year, and only the five boxers named above made the cut. “The Gypsy King” was nowhere to be found.

Nonetheless, Schaub – who isn’t known for his vast boxing knowledge and once predicted Conor McGregor would give Floyd Mayweather problems in their match-up, said: “How long do you guys wanna pretend Tyson Fury isn’t the best heavyweight of all time. Jesus, what a knockout.”

How long you guys wanna pretend @Tyson_Fury isn’t the best heavyweight of all time. Jesus what a knock out #FuryWhyte #TysonFury — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) April 23, 2022

MUHAMMAD ALI

The responses came thick and fast. However, an ex-Floyd Mayweather campaigner disagreed with the statement.

Ishe Smith agreed with Ring Magazine’s top five list when he stated: “I’ll say this again and again, Muhammad Ali is the greatest heavyweight of all time.

“Every time someone does something great in this era, they are crowned the best ever. I’m a Fury fan, but GOAT is really debatable.

“Better than Ali, Lewis, Foreman, y’all forget about those before,” he added.

One of the best today, Shakur Stevenson, responded to Smith when told to ‘watch some Lennox Lewis.’

“Great fighter too, but Fury is 6’9 280 with skills like a welterweight. I’m sorry, but he’s one of the greatest heavyweights I have ever seen.

“I’m glad he’s part of my era!”

BEST HEAVYWEIGHT

Stevenson had initially said: One of the greatest heavyweights of all time! – I have never seen anything like Tyson Fury before. He is amazing.”

Robeisy Ramirez added: “We are lucky to have Tyson Fury. What an amazing fighter!”

Now, granted that the last two are in the same stable as Fury at Top Rank. It’s not out of the realms of possibility that uncle Bob gave them the call to big up the WBC king.

But one thing Fury has proven is that he’s the best heavyweight of his generation until Oleksandr Usyk faces him. Only then will we honestly know who the top dog of this era is, never mind of all time.

