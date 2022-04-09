Floyd Mayweather refuses to leave boxing gracefully

April 9th, 2022

Sean Michael Ham

Floyd Mayweather refuses to leave boxing gracefully after setting up his fourth multi-million dollar exhibition bout in five years.

The 45-year-0ld grandfather of one has spent three years out of the ring in between fights after initially retiring in 2015.

Defeating Andre Berto was supposed to be the swansong for Mayweather in September of that year. However, he was soon back in the ring, facing MMA star Conor McGregor in a sanctioned boxing bout.

The event gave Mayweather a 50th career win and saw him pick up another massive check for his efforts. The McGregor event remains the second-highest grossing Pay Per View in history.

Mayweather already holds the top spot with the long-awaited Manny Pacquiao grudge match.

After McGregor was a ten million dollar payday for wiping out slight kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa. On New Year’s Eve, the Japan exhibition got billed as a long-term deal with RIZIN Promotions. Mayweather never fought for the company again despite talks during the pandemic.

A couple more years passed before Mayweather battled a YouTuber in a draw that many shook their heads at in anger. Mayweather even giving the guy the time of day didn’t sit well with pure boxing fans.

And that’s led to today, where Mayweather continues to fight on, this time giving a former friend of his late uncle Roger a healthy payday.

DUBAI

“Money” takes on “Dangerous” Don Moore in Dubai atop the world-famous helipad. Mayweather announced the fight on the day his top Pay Per View star held a press conference.

Gervonta Davis wasn’t happy about the situation and still isn’t.

Mayweather said, discussing his next venture: “I am always trying to push the envelope, and if something gets brought to my attention that has a unique aspect to it, I am always interested.

“Having a fight on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai and the opportunity to be the star of the show is going to be something I will remember always.

“People all over the world can buy the PPV and watch us fight high above, almost in the sky.”

Mayweather is playing fast and loose with the word ‘fight,’ If his last effort is anything to go by, it will be far from a good battle.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER PPV

Diminishing skills and a slowing down body means charging fans massive PPV prices is no longer viable for Floyd Mayweather. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how much he sets for US fans to purchase.

Leaving the sport with your faculties was Mayweather’s prime objective, solely to carry on through the exhibition circuit.

Going out gracefully with his achievements when there’s so much cash on the table doesn’t seem to be part of the Mayweather make-up, even if he can no longer fight the way he could before.

It’s not about the entertainment for Floyd anymore. That’s the sad thing in all this. It’s purely about the money and how much he can, in his own words, ‘milk from the sport’ before he can no longer step through the ropes.

A sad ending if it goes on for much longer.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN us on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.