Mike Tyson conqueror Danny Williams, 48, loses again in soulless gym

March 30th, 2022

Mike Tyson went down in a shocking upset in 2004, but British heavyweight Danny Williams has been on the path to oblivion since then.

Defeating a shell of Mike Tyson is a noose around Williams’ neck that he could never shake off. It’s given promoters in Europe the opportunity to bring a fighter over to their shores solely due to the name of the man he conquered.

Nobody will leave Williams alone as he keeps coming back and coming back.

World Boxing News has been in contact with the Londoner over the years, and he’s promised to walk away. Several articles on WBN state this fact.

However, Williams keeps accepting the advances, mainly of lesser commissions on the German and Baltic circuit. At 48 years of age, they have to leave Williams alone.

The latest loss came in Cologne, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany. Heavyweight prospect Djuar El Scheich moved to 15-0 with his 14th stoppage by battering Williams without much in return.

A video camera in the crowd captured the shocking action in front of about six people in a soulless gym.

In many of his recent contests, Williams could hardly throw a punch. The loss is yet to be counted as the 31st of Williams’ career by Boxrec. El Scheich also remains on 14-0 as they try to verify the victory.

MIKE TYSON WIN

Promoter Lou DiBella had his say on the debacle, though. The Hall of Famer wants something done to stop promoters continually badgering old fighters with notorious wins and getting them to prolong their career wrongly.

The Tyson win only came about for Williams due to the legend’s admission he was high on drugs in the ring.

DiBella is livid.

“Danny Williams just keeps on suffering brain damage caused by the callousness of boxing blood merchants.

“He gets enabled by rogue commissions and irresponsible regulation. This is the dark side of our sport, and it’s disgusting,” said DiBella.

Williams has won one fight in three years. That came against an opponent with no victories to his name and eight losses.

Please hang them up, Danny.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.