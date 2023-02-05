Mike Tyson vs Danny Williams rematch offer ‘probably still stands’

It’s hard to say, but Mike Tyson’s conqueror, Danny Williams, remains an active fighter at 49, almost twenty years after his most infamous win.

WBN previously spoke to Danny about the possibility of fighting Mike again. Shockingly, the Briton made an offer.

Williams was named as a top opponent for Tyson to attempt to exact revenge for his 2004 loss as the ‘Baddest Man’ made a comeback to the ring.

Tyson fought Roy Jones Jr. in a record-breaking move-around. However, it was Williams who wanted to be in the opposite corner.

Williams beat Tyson at Louisville’s Freedom Hall State Fairground. The loss turned out to be the penultimate nail in the coffin of Tyson’s career.

One of only five men to inflict a reverse on Tyson’s record, Williams is the only active boxer of the quintet.

Mike Tyson vs Danny Williams II

Williams told WBN he was ready to face Tyson again once the American accepted his advances. As he’s still taking offers, that would probably still stand today.

“I’m very interested in facing Mike Tyson again,” Williams told World Boxing News.

“I can confirm that a few of my agents have put my name up to fight ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson. We are still awaiting an answer, but it’s definitely a fight I want.”

Tyson instantly commands a Pay-Per-View audience. This theory was proved against Jones as 1.5 million sales told the story.

Would Tyson be willing to don the gloves again in 2023? That’s yet to be determined as he remains active in the gym.

For his part, Williams – known as ‘The Brixton Bomber,’ would undoubtedly be on board. Danny still gives Tyson an immediate option if he needs it.

Legends

The other considerations for Tyson would be Evander Holyfield or Lennox Lewis. Holyfield is a legend who defeated Tyson twice, secondly in their world-famous ‘Bite Fite.’

Lewis is on board as he’s always stated a willingness to ‘get out of bed’ if the money was right. For Lewis vs Tyson II, it certainly would be.

American Holyfield eluded to a comeback himself around the same time as Tyson. However, it ended badly with a first-round knockout.

“In my career, my goal was always to be the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. I became it. Set your goals. But work to achieve them,” said the four-time world heavyweight champion,” before being stopped in one.

Therefore, Lewis or Williams remain better choices.

Williams is booked in to fight at London’s O2 Arena later this year.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.