British heavyweight Frazer Clarke postpones return due to surgery

March 17th, 2022

Jamie McPhilimey

After undergoing hand surgery, Frazer Clarke will no longer compete on March 26th, with just days to go until fight night.

The heavyweight and Olympic Bronze medal winner will no longer be featuring on the forthcoming BOXXER Fight Night show.

Clarke, 30, sustained a hand injury during a sparring session. Following a successful operation, he will now allow time to rest and recover before commencing a course of rehabilitation treatment at Loughborough University.

He was due to face Spain’s Gabriel Enguema on the show. The Burton-upon-Trent talent will not be able to punch for six weeks, though.

It is since anticipated that he will return to the ring again in ten to twelve weeks and resume his career.

‘Big Fraze,’ who captured Bronze in Beijing last summer as the Team GB captain, made his pro debut in February on the Amir Khan-Kell Brook undercard with a first-round stoppage of Jake Darnell.

The Manchester triumph kicked off his campaign in the heavyweight division.

While the injury has put a slight pause in Clarke’s fight schedule this year, it is expected that going under the knife will significantly improve Clarke’s hand. He’ll return to his big-hitting best.

Clarke said, “I’m gutted to sustain this injury, but it’s part and parcel of boxing, and these things happen through no fault of anyone.

“Thankfully, during my time in boxing, I’ve met some great people to point me in the right direction. I’ve now been fixed up operated on. The operation went really well and

“I’m healing well. I’ll come back stronger, and I’ll use this time really well to develop in other areas. I’ll be back in no time and pick up where I left off.

Ben Shalom, BOXXER founder and CEO said. “I’m really gutted for Frazer, but I’m glad he will be back quickly.

“He will step up in the summer and then have a very strong end to the year.”

RIAKPORHE vs. JUMAH

The action packed show is headlined by the significant London cruiserweight collision between Richard Riakporhe and Deion Jumah.

Unbeaten light-heavyweight star Dan Azeez, Olympian talent Caroline Dubois; unbeaten lightweight hotshot Adam Azim faces Conor Marsden, and his brother Hassan is in welterweight action,

Chris Kongo; the pro-debut of London heavyweight star Jeamie TKV; Southampton hitter Joe Pigford; the pro-debut of Team England amateur star Jimmy Lee.

Also, Louis Greene and Harry Scarff square off for the Vacant English Welterweight title. Plus, super-flyweight prospect Shannon Ryan makes her pro-debut.

