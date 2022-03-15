Mike Tyson sells Evander Holyfield ear-shaped edibles – including BITE

March 15th, 2022

Mike Tyson pitched an idea to Evander Holyfield in 2019 regarding a possible collaboration from their infamous 1997 ‘Bite Fight’ that causes shockwaves in boxing.

Well, now it’s a real thing. According to Social Media Strategist Greg Baroth, Tyson will begin selling Holyfield ear bite edibles complete with a bite taken out.

Judging by a photo released alongside the product, the gummies look exactly like Holyfield’s ear after Tyson had taken a chunk out of it.

The classic 1990s saga ended when Tyson got so frustrated by Holyfield and what he labeled dirty tactics of headbutting that he lost it.

Holyfield had already defeated Tyson in their first encounter the previous year when the incident took place in front of world-famous referee Mills Lane.

According to WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, Mike Tyson got hit with a hefty fine.

“Punishments for acts that put the physical integrity of athletes and fans at risk must get severely punished,” pointed out Sulaiman.

“Mike Tyson bit the ear of Evander Holyfield, ripping off a piece of it. This incident caused a terrible pitched battle between fans at the MGM.

“Tyson was fined with $3 million in 1997.”

Tyson also served out a suspension before returning to the ring. But Holyfield and himself were estranged for a while.

Holyfield forgave Tyson for his actions as a god-loving man, and the pair became friendlier in the future.

MIKE TYSON IDEA

Then three years ago, the video was born.

“People keep asking, ‘How are you gonna forgive somebody that?'” Holyfield stated. “I say, everything that ever happened, at some point in time, I did it.

“Mike bit me. I say I bit somebody too. It just wasn’t on TV. I bit a guy in his shoulder. He dropped me, and I didn’t know when you had a concussion, you’ll bite too.”

Tyson then aired his pitch to Holyfield: “You might be in business because we’re going to make some holy ears.

“Some edibles [of the ear] that got a bite taken out of ’em.”

Holyfield responded flatly, “Well, I could do that.”

It’s as yet unconfirmed if Holyfield negotiated a cut from sale proceeds. But you’d have to think so judging by their collaboration previously.

Tyson did promote Holyfield’s barbeque sauce in 2012 with a similar reference to the ear-biting incident. So maybe they are just content with helping each other make some profit from the historical event?

