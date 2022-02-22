The Top 50 Pound for Pound Ranked Boxers and who they’ll fight next

February 22nd, 2022

World Boxing News counts down the current WBN Pound for Pound Top 50 Boxers in the world alongside their next scheduled bouts.

Canelo Alvarez remains the top fighter on the planet due to an exceptional few years and looks untouchable at the moment.

It’s never out of the news regarding the Mexican superstar’s next bout. There are several options open to the super-middleweight king and many offers to consider.

From a move up to light-heavyweight to battle Dmitry Bivol, Canelo can also look into the possibility of attempting a five-weight world title feat against Junior Makabu.

A decision is due over the next two weeks.

1 CANELO ALVAREZ – SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

Canelo’s next fight will land on May 7 in Las Vegas. The opponent is yet unknown.

2 OLEKSANDR USYK – HEAVYWEIGHT

Usyk will be back in the ring by May or June 2022. The Ukrainian is due to fight Anthony Joshua in a rematch.

3 TYSON FURY – HEAVYWEIGHT

The WBC heavyweight champion defends his belt against Dillian Whyte this spring in the UK.

4 NAOYA INOUE – BANTAMWEIGHT

Inoue will compete again in June. No opponents are confirmed.

5 ERROL SPENCE – WELTERWEIGHT

Errol Spence fights Yordenis Ugas on April 16. The WBA, WBC, and IBF welterweight titles will be on the line in Texas.

6 TERENCE CRAWFORD – WELTERWEIGHT

Crawford is yet to confirm his next move.

7 VASYL LOMACHENKO – LIGHTWEIGHT

The WBO ordered Lomachenko to fight George Kambosos next. Talks remain ongoing.

8 JOSH TAYLOR – SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT

Taylor is in action this weekend against mandatory challenger Jack Catterall.

9 NONITO DONAIRE – BANTAMWEIGHT

Donaire is yet to announce his future.

10 JUAN ESTRADA – SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

Estrada saw a recent trilogy fight with Roman Gonzalez canceled due to Covid.

11 GEORGE KAMBOSOS JR – LIGHTWEIGHT

Kambosos wants to fight Devin Haney or Vasyl Loamcheno in Australia next. Nothing is agreed.

12 GERVONTA DAVIS – SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT

Davis will fight Rolando Romero in a WBA mandatory fight next.

13 KAZUTO IOKA – SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

Ioka is not due to return until the summer.

14 GENNADIY GOLOVKIN – MIDDLEWEIGHT

Golovkin will fight Ryota Murata after the fight got scrapped in 2021.

15 ROMAN GONZALEZ – SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

Roman Gonzalez battles Julio Cesar Martinez on March 5.

16 JERMELL CHARLO – SUPER WELTERWEIGHT

Charlo’s rematch with Brian Castano got called off due to Covid.

17 TEOFIMO LOPEZ – LIGHTWEIGHT

Lopez is yet to confirm his plans.

18 YORDENIS UGAS – WELTERWEIGHT

See Errol Spence.

19 OSCAR VALDEZ – SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT

Valdez and Shakur Stevenson will trade blows on April 30 in Las Vegas.

20 ARTUR BETERBIEV – LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT

Beterbiev will face Joe Smith Jr. in a unification this summer.

21 LEO SANTA CRUZ – SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT

Santa Cruz returned to winning ways earlier this month. He is due to fight the winner of Leigh Wood vs. Mick Conlan.

22 KOSEI TANAKA – FLYWEIGHT

Tanaka won last December. Nothing is lined up yet in 2022.

23 SHAKUR STEVENSON – SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT

See Oscar Valdez.

24 SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI – SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

Rungvisai canceled a fight with Carlos Cuadras due to Covid. Plans are afoot for his return.

25 JOSE RAMIREZ – SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT

Faces Jose Pedraza on March 4.

26 ANTHONY JOSHUA – HEAVYWEIGHT

See Usyk.

27 DEONTAY WILDER – HEAVYWEIGHT

Considering his future in the sport.

28 JERMALL CHARLO – MIDDLEWEIGHT

Charlo’s career is hanging under a cloud after a recent arrest for battery.

29 STEPHEN FULTON JR – SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT

Fulton aims to be back in the ring this spring.

30 EMANUEL NAVARRETE – FEATHERWEIGHT

Navarrete is due in the ring soon. Nothing set.

POUND FOR POUND 31 to 50

31 DMITRY BIVOL – LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT

He remains hopeful of fighting Canelo on May 7.

32 REGIS PROGRAIS – SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT

Fights Tyrone McKenna on March 19.

33 ANDY RUIZ JR. – HEAVYWEIGHT

He is still considering his options.

34 WANHENG MENAYOTHIN – MINIMUMWEIGHT

Faces the man who ended his perfect run, Panya Pradabsri, on March 29.

35 KEITH THURMAN – WELTERWEIGHT

Thurman returned to winning ways recently against Mario Barrios.

36 DEMETRIUS ANDRADE – MIDDLEWEIGHT

Waiting on his next move. Avoided as always but linked to David Benavidez.

37 DAVID BENAVIDEZ – SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

Looking at fighting Demetrius Andrade or Caleb Plant.

38 GUILLERMO RIGONDEAUX – SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT

Fights Vincent Astrolabio this weekend in Dubai.

39 JOHN RIEL CASIMERO – BANTAMWEIGHT

Lined up to battle Paul Butler on April 22.

40 MIGUEL BERCHELT – SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT

He is moving to lightweight for his next bout.

41 GILBERTO RAMIREZ – SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT

Awaiting news of a possible return this spring.

42 MAIRIS BRIEDIS – CRUISERWEIGHT

Briedis is waiting on a potential IBF ruling.

43 MURODJON AKHMADALIEV – SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT

He got ordered to fight Ronny Rios next.

44 JERWIN ANCAJAS – SUPER FLYWEIGHT

Faces Fernando Daniel Martinez on February 26.

45 JAIME MUNGUIA – MIDDLEWEIGHT

Recently moved to 39-0. Scheduled to fight in the summer.

46 JESSE RODRIGUEZ – SUPER FLYWEIGHT

Awaiting news of a first WBC title defense.

47 MARK MAGSAYO – FEATHERWEIGHT

He should be back in the ring for a first WBC title defense this summer.

48 HIROTO KYOGUCHI – LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT

Set to fight Esteban Bermudez with a purse bid set.

49 BRIAN CASTANO – SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT

Out with Covid. Aiming to reschedule the Jermell Charlo fight.

50 SANDOR MARTIN – SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT

He is waiting to build on his shock win over Mikey Garcia.

