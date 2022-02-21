EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder urged not to retire by rematch-seeking ex-foe

Lucas Noonan

Deontay Wilder has been urged not to retire from boxing by a former WBC heavyweight title challenger who faced him in 2015.

Frenchman Johann Duhaupas, who caused significant damage to Wilder before losing, had an event lined up versus Zhan Kossobutskiy tonight.

However, the contest got called off due to Covid. Before that happened, Duhaupas gave his thoughts on Wilder’s recent revelation.

Wilder told The Byron Scott Podcast: “I’m thinking about doing Ayahuasca [a South American psychoactive brew used both socially and as ceremonial, spiritual medicine among the indigenous peoples of the Amazon basin]. That’s going to be my decision-making process.

“Boxing has put a bad taste because of what it’s done to me. So, I want to take this journey because a lot of tribes allow their younger sons to take this journey.

“They say they want their sons to overcome their fears, and this is how they turn them into men. So, I definitely want to take this journey and see what I see in it before I make my decision.”

Upon hearing Wilder’s intentions, Duhaupas exclusively told World Boxing News: “Deontay Wilder may have finished with boxing after this trilogy, but I wish him the best.

On whether he thinks Wilder should keep fighting, ‘The Reptile’ added: “I think he made enough money to be able to retire peacefully.

“Deontay Wilder left his mark, so he should stop to take care of his family.”

DEONTAY WILDER REMATCH

Finally, asked if he would be interested in a rematch, Duhaupas concluded: “I’m interested in any possible rematch today.”

“The Bronze Bomber” gave his legion of fans some hope that he’ll remain at the helm of the United States Pay Per View scene.

He stated that his following is swelling by the day and that his feelings for boxing remain intact.

“I still have a love for the sport,” said Wilder. “As I said, I still have amazing plans. I gained more fans than anything.”

Andy Ruiz Jr. is a potential opponent for Wilder in the eyes of Al Haymon. This year, the pair could share a massive PPV if Wilder decides to return.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

