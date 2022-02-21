Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. PPV interest spikes despite stagnation

World Boxing News updated regarding Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. recently to see a massive spike in interest for the potential Pay Per View.

As WBN first reported, Premier Boxing Champions chief Al Haymon has set his sights on the heavyweight battle since 2019.

Only Wilder’s involvement in a Tyson Fury saga and a contracted rematch between Ruiz and Anthony Joshua halted an undisputed clash between the pair at the back end of that year.

Since then, the wheels have fallen off the event for several reasons.

Firstly, Wilder lost his title to Fury in February 2020. Then, a stipulated trilogy kept “The Bronze Bomber” from negotiating with Ruiz. However, as arbitration was uncertain at the time, Haymon had a firm backup plan if Wilder had lost his bid to force Fury’s hand.

Wilder vs. Ruiz would have been on for late 2020, or early 2021 had the ruling gone against the former WBC heavyweight champion.

As for Ruiz, he lost his clutch of straps to Joshua in Saudi Arabia in late 2019 and proceeded to enjoy his downtime after securing two massive paydays.

To fight off the ring rust, Ruiz took on Chris Arreola before Wilder lost again to Fury in 2021.

Haymon now has an open window to secure Wilder vs. Ruiz for this year. However, Wilder is uncertain whether he will return to action.

He told Byron Scott: “I’m thinking about doing Ayahuasca [a South American psychoactive brew]. That’s going to be my decision-making process.

“I want to take this journey because a lot of tribes allow their younger sons to take this journey. They say they want their sons to overcome their fears, and this is how they turn them into men.

“So, I definitely want to take this journey and see what I see in it before I make my decision.”

DEONTAY WILDER vs. ANDY RUIZ JR SPIKE

Upon returning, Ruiz will know where he stands and whether the pair of former rulers can finally secure a big-money Pay Per View.

The previous story run by WBN gained traction fast and has already racked up over 400,000 views on social media channels.

Over one thousand comments adjoined talk of the clash, which could be a massive business event for Haymon if he can persuade Wilder to give it one more go.

At present, there aren’t many options for both fighters. The WBC could even put the interim title on the line.

Unless Wilder returns, though, the fight may never happen.

