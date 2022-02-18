Amir Khan labels Kell Brook his ‘fanboy’ as insults cross below the belt

Lawrence Lustig

Amir Khan is ready to shut Kell Brook’s mouth on Saturday night as the pair trade close-to-the-bone insults at the press conference.

The Bolton man participates in another UK Pay Per View at the age of 35 on the back of being largely inactive for the last three years.

Whipping himself into shape, Khan says his career rival holds an obsession with him. He aims to prove at fight time that he’s the superior boxer.

“I’m very excited. This is a massive fight for me, my 40th fight. It has to be one of the biggest fights of my career,” said Khan.

“Winning world titles is one thing. Going to America was my dream. I did that, but this fight means a lot to me and my career.”

Outlining some of his team changes like drafting in Brian McIntyre and old rival Terence Crawford, Khan added: “We’ve gone back to the drawing board, changed my whole training camp. That’s why I joined Team BoMac and Team Crawford.

“I needed that motivation and that push. The only people who could do that for me were this team.

“Knowing this will be one of the biggest fights in Britain gives you that motivation as well.”

Khan’s rivalry with Brook cuts deep and goes way back to when both were amateurs coming through the Team GB ranks.

AMIR KHAN OBSESSION

Finally, this weekend, the pair get to put it to bed in front of a capacity crowd at Manchester Arena.

‘King’ Khan says Brook has more to lose and wanted the fight for so long that it will be to his detriment.

“I think Kell’s always been very obsessed with my career, like a fanboy. That’s the honest truth,” pointed out the former super-lightweight ruler.

“I’ve been living in his head for such a long time. I think it’s more jealousy than anything.

“It’s a big thing for us both; if either of us loses, it’s something that will haunt us for a very long time.

“That’s the reason I’ve trained so hard. I’ve done everything I’ve needed to because I know I can’t lose this fight.”

The ‘fanboy’ insult was one of the lesser on offer at the press conference as the pair went hammer and tong in the verbal capacity.

It all ends on Saturday night.

