Ricky Hatton disagrees with Eddie Hearn’s damning Khan vs Brook opinion

February 15th, 2022

British boxing legend Ricky Hatton disagrees with Eddie Hearn’s opinion on Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook and sees the fight as a barnstormer.

‘The Hitman’ is in his hometown to cheer on Khan and witness the fight live from Manchester Arena. The event goes out live on Sky Sports Box Office.

But Hearn, who tried to make the fight and promoted both fighters, basically said he’d draw the curtains if Khan and Brook traded blows in his back garden.

Hatton is not on board with that notion.

“Maybe it should have happened a few years ago, but I think it’s an even better fight now,” Hatton told Sky Sports.

“Amir has the speed, the boxing ability, the footwork, and movement to give Kell trouble. But Amir gets drawn into a fight. That’s why we love him!

“As he gets older, Amir might go into the trenches early, which will make for a great fight.”

On the public clashes between the two ex-world titleholders at the press conference and Sky tapings, Hatton added: “Amir is playing mind games.

“The build-up has been brilliant. They just don’t like each other, do they?

“Amir is trying to get under Kell’s skin with a few comments which are naughty.

“They both look in great shape and confident.”

RICKY HATTON

Hatton is a close ally of Khan’s after the pair shared the burden of the UK public’s affections when explosively bursting onto the scene.

Khan won silver at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens. He then signed a high-profile deal with ITV Sport. After moving to Sky, Khan lost for the first time against Briedis Prescott via spectacular knockout.

Ironically, Hatton got knocked out himself a year after Khan by Manny Pacquiao. The pair spoke about their respective experiences in the years that followed.

Accepting an offer to face the formidable Canelo Alvarez, ‘King’ Khan suffered a similar fate when blasted out by the Mexican superstar in 2016.

