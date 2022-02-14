World Boxing News Fighter of the Year 2021 trophy on its way to Canelo

February 14th, 2022

World Boxing News recently received the expertly designed new trophy for 2021 and sent the Award off to recipient Canelo Alvarez.

The pound for pound king took the first-ever yearly accolade to be awarded without a vote as Canelo was streets ahead of the rest of the field.

Designed by WBN alongside Meris Designs and crafted by Gaudio Awards, the new trophy is due to be around until 2025.

Featuring several boxing legends chosen by WBN Editor Phil Jay, the prize comes full-profiled in polished aluminum with printed aluminum and color acrylic detailing.

It got mounted on a polished aluminum base with engraving. All in all, it measures 310 x 64 x 64mm but is already being considered for a size upgrade for 2022.

LEGENDS

Images emblazoned on the statue are former eight-weight world champion Manny Pacquiao alongside his old rival and five-weight king Floyd Mayweather.

Next up is Thomas ‘The Hitman’ Hearns, a multi-weight legend from the 1980s. Hearns is a member of the Fab Four.

Next to Hearns is another member of the quartet in Marvin Hagler. The ‘Marvelous’ one passed away sadly in 2021 at the age of 66 to the dismay of boxing fans.

Ex-undisputed heavyweight ruler Mike Tyson comes after Hearns. ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ represents one of the most well-known figureheads in the sport and remains the youngest ever top division champion.

A third standout from the 1980s era when Hearns and Hagler were kings takes his place on the Award in the excellent Sugar Ray Leonard. Sugar Ray gets followed by the man who went through his entire heavyweight career undefeated, the great Rocky Marciano.

The most significant heavyweight of the last generation, Lennox Lewis leads into a pairing on the official WBN logo. Side by side on the WBN colors are former opponents from one of the most memorable fights of all time.

From the ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ comes one of the greatest punchers ever to live/ He’s still the oldest heavyweight champion of all time, George Foreman.

And the one and only Muhammad Ali.

‘The Greatest’ remains the most famous boxer in the world thirty years after his retirement. Ali transcended the sport. Boxing will forever miss him.

WORLD BOXING NEWS FIGHTER OF THE YEAR

Canelo’s name will undoubtedly go alongside these greats for his achievements to date alone. The frightening thing is that the Mexican superstar still has many years to add to his impressive legacy.

Congratulations Canelo Alvarez! World Boxing News Fighter of the Year 2021. Well deserved.

