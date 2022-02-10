New man takes the helm ahead of new World Boxing Super Series season

February 10th, 2022

The World Boxing Super Series, a Highlight Event and Entertainment company, appointed Thomas Schmidt as its new Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.

Andreas Benz, currently CEO of the World Boxing Super Series, will remain in the Highlight group of companies and take on a new role.

Thomas Schmidt has over 25 years of experience across sports and entertainment media.

With a background in publishing, he was a music and media entrepreneur for many years in Germany before joining the UEFA Champions League marketer TEAM and the Highlight group of companies in 2001/2002.

Thomas started in a business development role at TEAM and was crucial for acquiring valuable long-term properties like the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003.

He also consulted the world governing body of cycling, UCI, on its commercial strategy before taking on UEFA Champions League media rights sales in 2006, first in Europe and then globally as TEAMs Managing Director of Media rights.

In 2019 Thomas Schmidt joined the board of ESL, the world’s largest esports company, as Chief Commercial Officer.

Thomas Schmidt: “It‘s great to be back in traditional sports again. I was one of the three founders of the WBSS back in 2016 and the sport of Boxing never got lost on me since I saw my very first bout”.

Bernhard Burgener, president of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG:

“We`re delighted to welcome Thomas back into the Highlight group of companies. As the CEO of the World Boxing Super Series, he will deliver against our vision to further industrialise the sport of boxing over the coming years and ultimately build the most valuable brand in the sport over time.”