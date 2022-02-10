Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas ticket information for April 16

Premier Boxing Champion has revealed the ticket information for Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas. The welterweight unification takes place on April 16.

The battle is set to go down at the Dallas Cowboys Stadium. Those who cannot watch it in person can watch the fight live on Pay Per View.

Releasing news of where fans can purchase entry to Spence vs. Ugas, PBC said: “Tickets for the general public go on sale tomorrow for the welterweight title unification showdown.

“Unbeaten WBC and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and WBA Welterweight World Champion Yordenis Ugas will take place Saturday, April 16 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“Spence vs. Ugas is headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.

“Tickets for the live event are on sale tomorrow, Friday, February 11 at 10 a.m. CT and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com, the Official Ticketing Provider of AT&T Stadium.

“TGB Promotions and Man Down Promotions promote the event.”

ABOUT ERROL SPENCE JR vs. YORDENIS UGAS

Spence-Ugas pits two of the best welterweight champions in the sport in a high-stakes unification match.

Both men are coming off impressive victories over elite welterweights at the top class of the division.

Spence defeated former champions Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter in his last two fights.

While Ugas scored a thrilling upset victory over future Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao.

