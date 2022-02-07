George Kambosos Jr. hits brick walls in bid for Lomachenko or Haney

February 7th, 2022

Ed Mulholland

George Kambosos Jr. holds a dream of fighting in Australia for a homecoming fight with his clutch of titles. He wants Vasyl Lomachenko or Devin Haney in the opposite corner.

Right now, the chances of that happening for the unified lightweight ruler seem remote.

Kambosos is consistently hitting roadblocks and brick walls in his attempt to lure one of the best 135 pounders Down Under. It’s not for the lack of trying.

But there’s also a narrative coming out that Kambosos is all talk. Well, by the sounds of it, the 28-year-old is doing all he can to secure the most significant fight possible.

“Like I have said countless times, I want the best challenger to give the world the best fights possible,” he pointed out.

“Haney, Matchroom boxing, Lomachenko, and Top Rank boxing, it takes two to tango, so let’s get this done ASAP. The stadium in Australia awaits. And still!

“When I said, “Now We Can Talk?” I meant it! I didn’t expect Devin Haney for you to manipulate and play games. Eddie Hearn, what’s wrong with your boy! Yes or No?

“DAZN got no faith in him?

“Hey, Vasyl Lomachenko, tell Bob Arum to make a serious offer to Lou Dibella. I’m waiting!”

Hey champion, we have made the best offer for you. We are waiting for your decision… — LOMA (@VasylLomachenko) February 5, 2022

LOMACHENKO

Now, Loma did certainly respond to Kambosos positively. The Ukrainian master says he’s offered more than enough to get the fight over the line.

“Hey champion, we have made the best offer for you. We are waiting for your decision.”

But whether that deal falls in line with what Kambosos wants or expects as the champion remains a mystery.

On the other hand, Haney looks to be potentially wanting a home venue for himself.

GEORGE KAMBOSOS JR

Kambosos charged at ‘The Dream’ when he expressed his disappointment at comments made by Haney regarding traveling to Australia.

“But the boy said, “I’ll go to Jupiter!” News flash, mate, Aus stadiums are open and at full capacity. Full international travel starts next month so bring all your mates.

“I have not seen one offer with a dollar amount. But you sent a contract? DAZN got no money for you.”

He concluded: “I fought in England, Greece, Malaysia, New Zealand and four times in America to become world champion.

“I earned my stripes while some of these boys with bigger egos than accolades can’t even go to another American state to fight.

“Let alone 8000 miles, Down Under. How embarrassing.”

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Furthermore, follow on social media @worldboxingnews.