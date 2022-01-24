Adrien Broner gets busy on explicit website as boxing career winds down

January 24th, 2022

Adrien Broner has been getting busy on explicit website OnlyFans after launching the channel earlier this year, charging followers fifty bucks per month.

The multi-weight world champion had initially revealed his desire to fight again before deciding to show his videos on an adults-only basis.

It’s not clear in 2022 whether Broner still plans to get back in the squared circle or if he’ll focus on his new venture full time.

So far, the account has posted clips of Broner enjoying acts among four uploads. In one, Broner stated there “ain’t nothing like ‘top’ from one of the best” posted on January 17th.

It was the fourth upload since January 5th and when Broner posted two in one day on January 8th.

CAREER

Broner began his boxing career in 2008 to predictions that he could be one of the best to lace up a pair of gloves. It’s hard to imagine this could be the end of his tenure at the age of just 32.

In 2011, Broner won the WBN Young Fighter of the Year when bursting onto the world title scene. He also claimed it again in 2012.

By 2013, the Cincinnati man was a three-weight world champion and had the tenacity to skip the 140-pound division entirely.

But it was that choice to remain at welterweight following a win over Paulie Malignaggi, where Broner hit a crossroads. Many thought Malignaggi was the proper fight at the right time. However, the consensus was Broner should have moved back down to super-lightweight to go for a fourth weight class.

Instead, Broner accepted an offer to fight Marcos Maidana when chasing a Floyd Mayweather payday in December 2013. That subsequent loss, and a bad one at that, brought about the beginning of the end.

ADRIEN BRONER WEIGHT

As Maidana fought Mayweather twice in 2014, Broner did move down in weight, but he failed to land that elusive world title fight.

In contrast, he again took the money for a move up welterweight. This time, Broner succumbed to Shawn Porter.

A second loss was damaging but led to Broner finally landing a shot at a 14o belt.

Beating Khabib Allakhverdiev for the ‘regular’ title, Broner had seemingly accomplished his goals, and the gaps between bouts began to get bigger.

A routine defense against Ashley Theophane was the high point of the second half of Broner’s career, as Adrian Granados did enough to beat him in February 2017 despite not getting the verdict.

Since then, Adrien Broner has fought four times in five years.

Onlyfans could be the savior he needed to keep the money coming in for the foreseeable future.

