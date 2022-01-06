Tony Bellew on YouTuber: Spanked his trainer, I’d take his chin off his face!

January 6th, 2022

Former world cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew fired a warning to the YouTuber currently playing boxing with a non-career facing non-boxers.

Like the vast majority of real fans and media in the sport, Bellew is not impressed with the vlogger’s disrespect. Especially when stating things like he’s ‘carrying the sport.’

Boxing was thriving without the car park fighter, and it will once he leaves. We hope that will be real soon.

But the Liverpool man had a stark warning for the ‘influencer’ regarding his continued degrading comments.

“First of all, I’ve got no hate or malice towards Jake Paul, crack on, do what you’re doing, it’s great,” Bellew told the DAZN Boxing Show.

“But in no way, shape or form can you claim to carry my sport, you absolute muppet. He hasn’t even fought a boxer yet.

“So how can you claim to be carrying the sport when you haven’t fought someone who comes from my sport. It’s unbelievable!”

He added: “I don’t [even] like the fact it’s labeled a boxing match because he’s not facing a boxer.”

On the possibility he’d step back inside the ropes to give Paul a good hiding, Bellew ruled it out. But he did send a reminder that he battered coach BJ Flores with ease when they met at the Echo Arena.

“I don’t wanna face him. I spanked his trainer. He wouldn’t say my name because he knows. I would take his chin off his face.

“I’m not one of these fighters you poke at an event. If he poked me, I’m cracking him on sight.”

TONY BELLEW ADVICE

‘The Bomber’ concluded by offering the YouTuber some advice about where he should look next for an opponent.

“If he really wants to fight a boxer, I can tell you someone he can face, Anderson Silva.

“Anderson Silva is an MMA guy, so he’s not a traditional boxer. But he has beaten a boxer and he hasn’t just beaten any boxer. He’s beaten the former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

“Face someone like him then we can listen to you talk about being a boxer. But until you face a boxer you can’t state that you’re a boxer.

“The last thing you need to do is say you’re carrying my sport.”

Until that time, the polarizing Pay Per View show continues.

