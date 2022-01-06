Floyd Mayweather star’s ‘name is tainted’ after Gervonta Davis PPV drama

Esther Lin

Floyd Mayweather star Rolando Romero will no longer be using the name ‘Rolly’ after the drama surrounding his failed Pay Per View with Gervonta Davis.

Romero signed to fight Davis last year on the paid Showtime platform. However, the undefeated lightweight had to withdraw after allegations in his private life.

Since then, Romero continued to update fans on his future. His latest offering was to drop ‘Rolly’ from his career moving forward.

He stated: “They have tainted the name “Rolly” so this New Year I am now “The Boxer Formerly Known as Rolly.”

The 26-year-old is looking to get his career back on track and hopefully earn the opportunity to face Davis again in the coming year.

GERVONTA DAVIS PPV

At present, Romero may need a warm-up fight after witnessing Isaac Cruz fail to break Davis down when replacing him at the recent event.

According to Mayweather CEO Leonard Ellerbe, the Davis vs. Cruz show was a huge monetary success. This outcome won’t be of any consolation to Romero.

Cruz also enhanced his reputation considerably at 135. He’s now considered a top ten contender, something Romero was planning on taking for himself, if not defeating Davis.

It seems Mayweather and Ellerbe will stand by Romero moving forward, hoping that the fans once again get behind his career.

Last time out, Romero impressively stopped Anthony Yigit in seven rounds when claiming the interim title with the WBA. Those belts since got scrapped, leaving Romero supposedly as the mandatory to Davis’ ‘regular’ crown.

Whether the WBA will reiterate that Romero should face Davis again remains unknown. Furthermore, when the Boxing Formerly Known as Rolly will get back between the ropes is also under a cloud.

For sure, 2022 is no longer ‘The Rolly Era.’

