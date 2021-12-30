‘Pay Per View disaster’ as YouTuber admits ‘not my best business night’

December 30th, 2021

A YouTuber moonlighting as a professional boxer on Pay Per View fighting wrestlers has admitted his latest outing was ‘not his best business night.’

His followers fearing that the gravy train may have ended grew after a rematch event earlier this month garnered less than an AEW event.

DAZN’s Steven Muehlhausen made an announcement that won’t have gone down well with the vlogger in question.

“Have learned that Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 “bombed” on cable/satellite PPV,” Muehlhausen said. “Numbers are below November’s AEW Full Gear, which did under 65,000 buys on terrestrial TV.

“Streaming numbers are unknown,” he added.

The whole event has since been called “a disaster” for the vlogger’s ‘boxing’ career on social media.

Those ‘streaming numbers’ are relied upon in this case, especially when negotiating another deal with Showtime. However, the YouTuber himself admitted his failings despite denying Muehlhausen’s accusations that it bombed severely.

“The PPV number rumors are BS. The first fight with Woodley, we sold five hundred thousand,” he stated. “Numbers for this one are still rolling in but still looking positive.

“Not my best business night But remember, everyone wanted to see me vs. [Tommy] Fury, and that’s what we sold.”

The YouTuber concluded: “Shoutout to Showtime for riding with me. To all the fighters on the card and Tyron for not being a b**ch like most of these ‘fighters’ are.”

If he’s talking about the wrestlers, he keeps fighting, then sure, when you haven’t boxed at all, and you get out-weighed by twenty or thirty pounds, it’s going to be a tough challenge to take for most of the UFC guys getting called out.

PAY PER VIEW BOMB

But these latest numbers are not encouraging, even if there’s an extra hundred thousand or so on top from streaming.

The fad seems to be dying quickly. Hopefully, any landslide by this latest experiment will discourage any other YouTubers from trying to cut corners and embark on a career in our sport without appropriate respect.

Fingers crossed, Showtime will now plow their money into actual boxers and give those deserving of the opportunity the chance to headline on their PPV platform.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

