Tyson Fury worried about long-term damage from Deontay Wilder battle

December 17th, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

Smashing each other for eleven rounds in an epic heavyweight battle will affect later, says Tyson Fury on his third fight with Deontay Wilder.

‘The Gypsy King’ prevailed in the most grueling of three bouts earlier this year, winning two of the trilogy saga in total. There are also arguments that Fury won them all after a draw got declared in the opener.

But now that the water is under the bridge, Fury is worried about the long-term damage caused to both men, who got put down on multiple occasions despite being the favorite with many bookmakers, including the Canadian Sports Betting Guide and others.

“This will take years off our lives,” Fury told The Daily Mail. “We will feel the effects of this in our later days.

“I fear only God. Never worry about fighting any man. And I always expect every heavyweight to carry a massive punch.

“But I was aware that here was a champion with the special capacity to switch off any human with just one hit. Perhaps the heaviest puncher of all time.

“Some boxers have fantastic chins. But my powers of recovery are unique. Deontay’s not the first to put me down.

“But like the others, he’s found out that I always get up. Always.”

DEONTAY WILDER HURT

After dominating the second, Fury’s anguish uncovers why he was so careful in the third fight. He knew Wilder was hurt, not only physically but psychologically, by the defeat.

Losing in seven rounds without finding his feet in the contest led to unprecedented complaints by Wilder.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ came roaring back in the trilogy meeting and regained his respect from the boxing public who doubted him after he lost for the first time.

Mentioning retirement in a recent interview, WBN doesn’t expect Wilder to walk away. There’s too much money to make from a clash with Andy Ruiz Jr.

That’s the one on the table, and the Pay Per View that could lure Wilder into giving a heavyweight title shot one more run.

Ruiz is on the lookout for his next challenge. At the same time, Al Haymon is keen to match the two former heavyweight champions.

If Wilder does continue, be sure that Ruiz will be at the top of the options available.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.