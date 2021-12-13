‘WTF!’ – Klitschko accuses Lomachenko of lack of patriotism over flag

December 13th, 2021

Mikey Williams

Wladimir Klitschko has gone off on Vasyl Lomachenko’s decision not to boast the Ukrainian flag when celebrating his win over Richard Commey.

When pictured holding a fringe version of the WBO lightweight strap, the former heavyweight champion decided to comment on Lomachenko using his hometown colors.

Lomachenko defeated the Ghanaian at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, almost stopping the ex-world ruler before taking his foot off the gas.

It was an impressive display. However, Klitschko wasn’t happy with the way his fellow countryman showed his appreciation to the ‘Big Apple’ audience and worldwide on TV.

KLITSCHKO

He even quoted Wikipedia when saying: “Patriotism or national pride is the feeling of love and devotion. A sense of attachment to a homeland.

“The sentiment is a shared oneness among the people.”

‘Dr. Steelhammer’ then tagged Lomachenko before adding: [He] won, congrats, but did he represent the Country with his non-use of his Country’s flag? WTF.”

The WTF at the end is a telling sign that Klitschko is unhappy with the move. His brother Vitali is the Mayor of Kyiv, and both are proud to be Ukrainian.

Born in Kazakhstan, Wladimir and Vitali dominated the heavyweight scene during the 2000s to 2010s. That was before the latter retired, and Tyson Fury came along.

Nonetheless, they always showed the blue and yellow of Ukraine when they won despite training and living in Germany and the United States.

Russ Anber, the cornerman of Lomachenko, defended the one-time pound-for-pound king’s showing.

“The flag he is carrying is that of his hometown,” pointed out Anber.

COMMEY

Commey, who lost on the night to a far superior fighter, offered his congratulations to the boxing master.

“I just want to thank everyone for the incredible support over the last week – my congratulations to Vasyl Lomachenko. The better man won.

“It was a pleasure to share the ring with you. God Bless you and your family.”

Loma is now in line to challenge unified ruler George Kambosos Jr. once the WBO makes a ruling on the matter.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

