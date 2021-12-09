Yordenis Ugas given ‘a disgrace’ as reward for defeating Manny Pacquiao

December 9th, 2021

Yordenis Ugas branded the decision to force him into a WBA tournament after defeating Manny Pacquiao as “a disgrace” this week.

On the eve of the World Boxing Association’s ratification that the Cuban must face Eimantas Stanionis before then defending his ‘super’ belt against the ‘regular’ champion Radzhab Butaev, Ugas spoke out in frustration.

He said: “Thanks to everyone who supports me with this unusual situation. I’m grateful. Boxing is a disgrace sometimes.

“The laws are sometimes strange; they do not pursue justice, they obey money and corruption,” the 147-pound ruler added after the Stanionis fight got confirmed.

MANNY PACQUIAO

It’s a scant reward for Ugas after retiring one of the best fighters who ever lived back in August. Ugas put on the performance of his life to out-point the Filipino Presidential candidate.

Almost immediately after taking the plaudits, Ugas agreed to face Errol Spence for three versions of the welterweight crown.

All hinged on the WBA’s ruling as Ugas remained hopeful.

“Tomorrow is the decision of the WBA on my case of super champ of the organization,” Ugas stated. “When I spoke on the phone with [the WBA} President Gilberto Mendoza a few weeks ago, he told me that he wanted the best fights for me.

“He made sure that if I fought Pacquiao or Spence unifying, he would not [order me to] have mandatory fights.

“I came to Colombia to sit face to face, and my message never [got] responded. I just paid tens of thousands of dollars in penalties for my fight that the WBA charges.

“It is amazing that the WBA treats such a champion.

“We will await the decision tomorrow and be ready for the next steps. I was definitely born to fight. Thanks,” he added.

CRAWFORD vs. SPENCE

With his future fights in front of him, it will undoubtedly be 2023 before Ugas can even consider facing Spence. Who knows if both will still be undefeated and in a unified position.

Spence may now face Terence Crawford instead. A superb consolation for the fans but not for the disappointed Ugas.

