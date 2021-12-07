Mike Tyson relied on a $500 handout due to lack of purse in first pro fight

December 7th, 2021

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has revealed he made no money from his first professional bout and relied solely on a handout.

‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ aired his views after stating that money was the beginning of problems in his tumultuous career.

Tyson won the sport’s biggest prize at just 20 years old, a record that still stands today as the youngest ever to do it. But a wild lifestyle lasting half a decade from 1985 to 1990 came crashing down on him in Toyko.

A loss to James ‘Buster’ Douglas saw Tyson’s career nosedive within twelve months, leading to a spell in prison and his career at the very top being effectively over.

He was never the same again despite his very humble beginnings with Cus D’Amato.

“For my first fight, I only made $500, and that’s only because someone took it out their pocket and gave it to me,” stated Tyson.

“I never fought for the money. But when I did start fighting for the money, I got lost,” he added.

MIKE TYSON SCARED

However, recently speaking on his Hotboxin’ Podcast, Tyson got deep about how he handled his time in the ring. A constantly changing mentality didn’t help his cause.

“It’s who I am. I’m pretty scared and being scared. I’m really just like, ‘I’m gonna do something bad to this guy that his family’s not gonna like,'” Tyson pointed out.

“Then I’m a be guilty and feel bad at the end, that’s how I fight.

“I know the art of fight, I know the art of war, that’s all I ever studied. That’s why they feared me when I was in the ring. I was an annihilator.

“It’s all I was born for. Now those days are gone. It’s empty. I’m nothing. I’m working on the art of humbleness.”

On the frightening persona he used to carry with him into battle, Tyson concluded: “Sometimes I don’t want that person to come out because if he comes out, hell is comin’ with him.

“I hate that guy. I’m scared of him.”

