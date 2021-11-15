One boxer doesn’t see Canelo as pound for pound best, he aims to prove it

November 15th, 2021

Mikey Williams / Ed Mulholland

Welterweight Terence Crawford aims to put all the doubts aside on Saturday night after making a bold claim that he’s the pound for pound number one fighter on the planet.

‘Bud’ – who cleaned up 140 pounds and is undefeated in 37 bouts, faces Shawn Porter in what many believe is his first live opponent for some years.

POUND FOR POUND

Despite this fact, Crawford is high on some pound-for-pound lists, even top of some, and he aims to show why against a former two-time champion in Porter.

“A dominating win against Porter will boost my status as the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world,” explained Crawford, who sits at number eight on the World Boxing News list due to his recent victories.

Canelo Alvarez takes the helm due to his amazing successes over the last eleven months and prior.

But as he addressed the press recently, you can tell Crawford has some people he wants to silence.

“It’s put up or shut up. In my eyes, I can stand up and pull my shirt out, and I can really show this eight-pack I got because, you know, I stay working. I stay working.

“That is nothing new to me, and it isn’t anything new to you. You know what you are up against on November 20. I know what I’m against on November 20.”

SHAWN PORTER

On Porter, a man he’s friendly with outside of the ring, Crawford added: “We always have had a good relationship ever since the amateur days.

“There has never been any bad blood. It’s always been all love but come November 20. We step on him.

“We are going to give the fans a great night of boxing. It will be fireworks from the first bell to bell 12 if you last that long.

“Unlike other fighters that you fought, I’m different. I believe you know that I’m different. The more you push, the more I will push. You hit me hard, and l will hit you even harder if you can last.

“That’s what makes this fight a great fight,” he concluded.

Crawford’s wins at 140 were against lesser fighters who managed to get titles. At welterweight, it’s simply been a different story.

Landing those huge names has proven an impossible task as all of them fight for Al Haymon. But now, Porter has been unleashed to be the first out of the gate.

We are set to learn a lot about Terence Crawford – the welterweight – when the first bell goes at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.